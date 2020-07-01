Vigil for Action will meet Saturday in Courthouse Square
The Vigil for Action: Black Lives Matter will be held every Saturday through Labor Day, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Courthouse Square Plaza in Old Town Warrenton.
Participants are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance. Organizer Scott Christian encouraged those interested to “come stand in solidarity with your neighbors and advocate for understanding and political action to end systemic racism. Homemade signs are encouraged.” The weekly vigil is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, Northern Piedmont chapter. More information can be obtained by calling 540-272-0483.
15-minute COVID-19 testing available
Piedmont Family Practice and Piedmont Urgent Care, a branch of Piedmont Family Practice, is utilizing the new Point of Care Quidel Rapid COVID-19 test with a 15-minute turnaround time. Dr. Steven von Elten explained why this new testing is beneficial to individuals and companies. “If someone suspects that they may have COVID-19, even if they don’t show symptoms, the Rapid Result Test will provide results within 15 minutes. This test does have good sensitivity and specificity.
Instead of waiting multiple days to receive the results, a patient can leave the parking lot with results in hand and quickly notify anyone the patient may have come into contact with.
For more information about Piedmont Family Practice and COVID-19, please go to www.piedmontdocs.com
Free broadband available at Leeds Ruritan Park during the pandemic
Blaze Broadband and Leeds Ruritan Club are offering free internet service to the community at the Leeds Ruritan Park during the pandemic. Ruritan member Peter Carp worked with Blaze to initiate the public service.
Seniors get help staying cool this summer
Senior Cool Care is a program of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services in partnership with Dominion Energy and the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. This program provides single-room air conditioners or fans to seniors that need additional help cooling their homes.
Eligible seniors must be 60 years or older and live in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Fauquier or Rappahannock counties. To meet the program’s income guidelines, a senior’s gross income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.
The Senior Cool Care Program is open June through September. Visit www.rrcsb.org or call 540-825-3100 and ask for the aging support coordinator for the appropriate county.
Antibody testing available without appointment in Gainesville
Patient First urgent care is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its medical centers on a walk-in basis, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week; appointments are not necessary for antibody testing, according to a press release. The closest Patient First is located at 14800 Lee Highway, in Gainesville.
The antibody test is used to determine if someone previously had COVID-19 and has developed antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19; it is not used to diagnose an active infection.
Antibody testing is for patients who believe they may have had COVID-19 in the past, who are not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and who are at least 5 years old. Patients could be tested at least 14 days after onset of symptoms of COVID-19, or 14 days after possible exposure, as it may take as long as two weeks for antibodies to develop, said the press release.
It is not known at this time how long the body will have antibodies or whether they provide immunity to future infections from this virus.
Blood samples taken are sent to a third-party reference lab for antibody testing. Results will generally be available in two to five days. Patients who agree to do so will receive their result via text message. Otherwise, patients will be contacted by phone about the result.
For most patients, states the press release, there is no out-of-pocket expense for antibody testing. For insured patients, the visit will be submitted to patients' insurance plans. Patient First accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. The lab will determine separately what, if anything, it bills the patient, said the press release.
For those with symptoms of COVID-19, or who wish to determine if they have an active infection, Patient First also offers drive-up COVID-19 active virus testing at designated centers, by appointment. Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other information is available at www.patientfirst.com/covid-19-testing.
Remington Drug to offer diabetes prevention program
Remington Drug has been selected to participate in the National Community Pharmacists Association’s and Centers for Disease Control initiative to expand the National Diabetes Prevention Program using community pharmacists and their support staff. The application process was competitive, with more than 80 pharmacies submitting applications. Funding for this project is provided by the CDC.
The Remington Drug DPP will adhere to the CDC’s standards and utilize its evidence-based curriculum. Due to the pandemic, a firm start date for the DPP has not been determined. However, recruitment will begin in the month of June.
Located at 207 E. Main Street in Remington, Remington Drug has been offering diabetes education since 2017. The pharmacy offers a traditional diabetes self-management education program, accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. Participants in this program must be referred by their provider. The education is covered by most insurances and is appointment based.
The pharmacy also offers monthly free diabetes education classes known as “The Sweet Spot.” During the current pandemic, DSME sessions are conducted using telehealth and the monthly free classes are virtual, yet interactive.
“We are passionate about partnering with people in our community and their providers to help them understand and manage this disease to achieve the best overall health outcomes possible. And for people with prediabetes, we want to help them avoid or delay the development of diabetes. We are excited to have this opportunity to expand our program to include diabetes prevention.” said Margaret Rowe, PharmD, Remington Drug diabetes education program coordinator, instructor and pharmacist.
Summer program for girls released
Girls on the Run Piedmont has produced a Power Up Activity Kit to help keep girls in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement and teaching new skills, according to a press release from the organization.
After the cancellation of schools, implementation of social distancing and the restrictions around large public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-year-old nonprofit adapted to alter its spring season. “Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” said Kathy Butler of Girls on the Run Piedmont. “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process, find their inner girl power,” she said.
The at-home kit includes 50 activities “to fuel mind, body and spirit.” The activities emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health, said the press release.
Available now at www.gotrpiedmont.org/Power-Up, the kit is $49 and includes: The Power Up Activity Book, a GRL PWR T-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate and a few other fun surprises, said the press release.
The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide free kits to girls within the community. Donations are accepted at: https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/PiedmontPowerUPsponsor to make a donation.
Chili Cook-Off postponed until next year
Grace Episcopal Church and St. Andrews Independent Catholic Church, both of Casanova, have postponed the ninth annual Chili Cook-Off until March 6, 2021. All raffle tickets purchased for the canceled fundraiser will be honored at the 2021 Chili Cook-Off. Sponsors are: Vallie’s Vintage Jewelry, Moo Thru, Powers Farm & Brewery, The Galloping Grape and Grioli’s Italian Bistro.
Rise Against Hunger will work with churches on a food packaging event Oct 3 at The Grace Episcopal Parish Hall. Organizers will be collecting nonperishable food for the community at the event. Volunteers will package more than 15,000 non-perishable meals.
The packing event will comply with social distancing and sanitary requirements in effect at that time. Any groups or individuals wanting to help pack meals on that day may contact Cheryl Berry (540-270-5203 or loyaltycher@gmail.com).
