Town reveals Eva Walker Park renovation designs
The community will have another chance to weigh in on the planned renovation of Eva Walker Park on Thursday, Nov. 12 through a virtual meeting. A survey will also be available for residents to express their preferences.
The Thursday meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Residents can join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/97788023005Meeting. The meeting ID number is 977 8802 3005. Residents may call in to the meeting at 301-715-8592.
Denise Harris, planning manager for the town, said at a Tuesday town council meeting that a commemorative garden will be the heart of the park. It will feature panels that tell stories of the park’s history and its namesake Eva Walker.
Harris added that overwhelmingly, residents have said they wanted to make sure that both active activities – (like walking and playing) and passive activities (chances to gather and socialize) were supported.
Two designs that will be presented Thursday night will keep intact the current playground, pavilion and restrooms and both would add a second basketball court, large lawn area and a sledding hill.
Alternative one includes a splash pad and a stage with a canopy as well as a natural amphitheater.
Alternative two replaces the amphitheater with a woodland walk. The second alternative also replaces an orchard shown in the first alternative with a second pavilion at the far end of the park. The second alternative also would replace the splash pad with a multiuse terrace.
Town of Warrenton announces Thanksgiving holiday refuse schedule
The Town of Warrenton has announced the following refuse collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving:
Monday, Nov. 23, regular refuse collection
Tuesday, Nov. 24, regular refuse collection
Wednesday, Nov. 25, recycling collection (cardboard, newspaper and recycle bags)
Thursday, Nov. 26, no refuse collection
Friday, Nov. 27, no refuse collection
Fauquier History Museum hosts virtual lecture
The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail will host a virtual lecture on Nov. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., discussing the contributions of enslaved African Americans to the American diet.
Kelley Fanto Deetz will talk on the subject of her critically acclaimed book, “Bound to the Fire: How Virginia's Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisine.”
Deetz is the director of programming, education and visitor engagement at Stratford Hall, a historic house museum in Westmoreland County, Virginia.
The lecture will take place on Zoom, a videoconferencing tool. Guests must sign up for a free Zoom account and include an email to receive the link for the lecture. Tickets are $6 and are available on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-history-day-tickets-119460346111).
Local author to sign new book
Local teacher and first-time author Sharon Krasny will sign copies of her new novel, “Iceman Awakens,” on Sunday, Nov. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. in The Plains.
In 1991, a man’s tattooed body was discovered preserved by ice in the Alps. Scientists determined that he lived 5,000 years ago and had been murdered – shot in the back with an arrow. This book imagines who he was, how he lived, and what led to that fateful day. To view a trailer for the book, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVSM_giYlJo.
The book-signing takes place at Crest Hill Antiques & Tea Room on Main Street in The Plains. RSVPs are requested to 540-253-5790 by Saturday, Nov. 14. To maintain safe distances indoors, timed slots will be allocated to those who call in advance. Walk-ins will be welcomed as time and space allow. For more info, go to www.sharonkrasny.com.
Liberty Community Church presents parenting workshop
Parenting the Love and Logic Way, a six-session parenting course, developed by the Love and Logic Institute, is being presented by Liberty Community Church and funded through a grant from the PATH Foundation.
The workshop is “designed to help you find specific answers and actions for some of those difficult moments in child rearing,” according to a news release. “These simple techniques are effective with all children, from toddlers to teens.”
Love and Logic Way will be facilitated by Amanda Buchanan, a local public school teacher.
The first session will be held Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. at Liberty Community School, 1775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. All other classes will meet through Zoom. The workshop is free. For more information or to register for this parenting course please call Liberty Community Church at 540-439-0500.
For more information about the Love and Logic approach and the Love and Logic Institute call 1-800-338-4065 or go to www.loveandlogic.com.
Bealeton holiday parade set for Saturday, Dec. 5
The Bealeton Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.
Participants can go to https://www.bealetonvillagecenter.com to register. Information about trophies, sponsors and route information is also available on the website.
“We are aware of the public health situation regarding COVID and are committed to ensure the health and safety of those participating and watching the parade,” the parade committee said in an email. “We are monitoring the conditions and evaluating the best possible options.”
For updates, visit www.bealetonvillagecenter.com.
“If you are feeling sick, we ask you to stay home,” the committee said. “Please be considerate and respectful of others so all may safely enjoy the parade.”
Community invited to judge PEC annual photo contest finalists
Finalists in the Piedmont Environmental Council’s 11th annual photo contest were announced this week and now through Sunday, Nov. 22, community members are invited to view the images and vote for their favorites to win. Photos can be viewed, and votes placed at pecva.org/photovote.
PEC staff and local photographers have chosen five finalists for each of four categories: Beautiful Landscapes and Streetscapes, Native Plants and Wildlife, and Wonderful Waters, and Youth. All finalists will receive a one-year PEC membership and have their work featured in PEC’s upcoming online and/or print publications.
Winners in each adult category will receive a $75 gift certificate to a nearby restaurant participating in PEC’s “Buy Fresh Buy Local” program. The youth category winner will receive their choice of a $75 iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon gift card.
“We were thrilled at the number of stunning images submitted to this year’s contest. They help us tell important stories and connect people with this beautiful place in new and exciting ways. Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo,” said Hugh Kenny, PEC communications fellow and contest coordinator.
Fauquier and Rappahannock master gardener training goes virtual, mostly
Virginia Cooperative Extension is recruiting a new cadre of volunteers to participate in the Extension Master Gardener Training for 2021. If you have cultivated your love of gardening during the pandemic or are looking for ways to serve and engage with the community, this 15-week training starting in January may be for you.
The training will be held primarily on Zoom on Tuesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 12 and running until approximately April 27, depending on weather conditions. The training will include self-paced virtual modules, videos and quizzes. Participants will also have four in-person outdoor labs on Tuesday mornings in Marshall and Warrenton. The class will be managed using the online platform Canvas.
VCE will hold an information session for individuals to learn more about the training, the application process, and opportunities for volunteering with the Master Gardener program on Zoom on Dec. 15 both at 9 a.m. To register, visit https://virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudeqhqToiGdBcea6cMZit6Jj3TZKizqGy.
The fee for the training is $250. More information about the complete application process, and scholarship opportunities can be found here at ://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4iN-T0EkdkEvgqVPwY7nuVoCw0lshvr/view. The application deadline is Dec. 16. The application can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KNdk7UFId57c1D7-j7fb1NVqqhU0xpHM/view.
The application can be returned by email to Tim Ohlwiler at tohlwile@vt.edu or dropped off or mailed to the Extension Office at 24 Pelham St., in Warrenton.
Ignite Fauquier offers business assistance program
The Mason Enterprise Center, continuing its effort to “Re-Ignite Fauquier,” has announced a new program to assist local businesses. The Business and Professional Services Peer Group, formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin to offer assistance programs for local small businesses.
Renee Younes, director of the Mason Enterprise Center, said, "The purpose of this group is to provide assistance to those members of the local business community that are facing challenges related to COVID-19. The peer group will provide free initial subject matter related consultation to assist an organization through these difficult times."
For more information, call Renee at 540-216-7100, email ryounes@gmu.edu or visit www.ignitefauquier.com.
People Inc. receives additional funding for rent and mortgage relief program
People Incorporated has received additional funding for the rent and mortgage relief program serving residents of Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Madison County, Orange County or Rappahannock County who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a news release.
“Additional funding will allow People Inc. to continue to serve residents who are in danger of eviction from their homes,” Kyle Sensabaugh, director of housing services, said in the news release. “We want anyone in need of assistance to contact us – we’re here to help you remain in your home during this uncertain time.”
The agency received over $270,000 in additional funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue to serve residents across the region, the news release said.
As of Oct. 1, People Inc. has served 96 households in the region with over $249,600 in assistance to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure.
The agency received its initial funding to implement the program in 17 Virginia cities and counties in June. Over $748,000 has been paid to landlords and lenders across the total service area to help residents since that time.
The program will pay the current month’s rent or mortgage payments and any past due payments since April 2020 for residents impacted by the pandemic. Households who have already received assistance and are in further need may also reapply. Landlords who accept payments through the relief program must agree not to evict the tenant for non-payment.
Residents interested in applying for assistance should call the agency hotline at 833-437-0114.
Funding available to retrain the unemployed
“If you have lost your job, or seen a reduction in your hours and paycheck, Virginia’s community colleges want to help you,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System said in a news release.
The new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) initiative will provide scholarships to eligible individuals to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education.
“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the news release. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”
The initiative will provide one-time REV scholarships of $3,000 to register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and $1,500 to register part-time or in a short-term, noncredit training program. The Virginia Community College System and Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Areas will administer the CARES Act funding for the REV initiative, with $27 million allocated to VCCS for statewide programs and $3 million for the two workforce areas.
There is an enrollment deadline of Dec. 14, although classes may begin in the spring semester. Visit www.lfcc.edu/rev to learn more.
RappCats’ new online holiday store opens
RappCats, in association with Kash Imprints in Culpeper, has created a new online holiday store with RappCats items “for every taste and budget,” the organization said in a news release.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each item at https://rappcatsholidaystore2020.itemorder.com/sale will help RappCats rescue, care for, and find homes for needy cats and kittens throughout Rappahannock County, the news release said. These proceeds will help offset RappCats’ increased costs and decreased donations resulting from COVID-19, the organization said.
Shoppers can choose from a Christmas tree ornament, pet pad for under water and food bowls, Christmas stocking, key chain, blanket, long-sleeved T-shirt, hooded sweatshirt and quarter-zip pullovers.
All holiday orders must be placed before Nov. 13.
Contact Liz Johnson, RappCats 2020 co-president, at liz@mountainviewmarketingllc.com or 540-675-1201 for more information.
With photo photo_brief_girl scout masks: Mikayla Pompell, Tish Sams (property manager of Oaks of Warrenton), Rorie Pompell and Jeri Petty (office and maintenance assistant of the Oaks of Warrenton) pose with masks made and donated by the Girl Scouts.
Girl Scouts make masks for residents of The Oaks of Warrenton
On Oct. 26, two girls from Girl Scout Troop 3743 completed their Silver Award project by delivering 120 homemade masks to the residents of The Oaks of Warrenton, a senior living community for adults ages 55 and older.
Mikayla Pompell, 13, and Rorie Pompell, 11, “wanted to make these masks for these people in particular because providing personal protective equipment for the elderly is top priority especially since it has been proven that COIVD-19 affects the elderly more than most ages, troop leader Tiffany Pompell said in an email.
“Providing these residents with masks in hopes they will have a happier and healthier winter season was one of their goals,” Pompell said.
The girls began planning their project in the summer, “when COVID-19 cases were rising,” Pompell said. They saved their allowance money throughout the summer to pay for the materials. Mikayla and Rorie put in over 70 hours for this project, Pompell said.
“They wanted to give back to the community and help those in need,” she said.
Girl Scout builds Little Free Library
Emma Lindenfelser, a Cadette Girl Scout in Troop 90027, recently built a new Little Free Library for her Silver Award project. The library, at Spilman Park, 3543 Colvin Road, Jeffersonton, opened Saturday, Nov. 7, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"I have a passion for reading. I chose the Little Free Library for my project to improve literacy skills in my community,” Emma said in an email. “I wanted to empower all people to read and grow their literacy skills.”
To complete her Silver Award project, Emma researched Little Free LIbrary designs, collected books from her home to put in the library, built the library and installed the Little Free Library at Spilman Park.
