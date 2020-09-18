Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area announces upcoming events
The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area has announced the following upcoming events:
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Rangers at Rest, Part Three
In this virtual program, the Heritage Area continues its exploration of Middleburg's Sharon Cemetery with historian and author Eric Buckland, examining the lives of some of the men who rode with Mosby's Rangers during the Civil War. This video will be available on the Heritage Area’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Friday, Sept. 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,
Drive Thru History: Virginia Viniculture
Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area, 1461 Atoka Road, Marshall
Free; donations welcome
Stop by the Rector house and enjoy some history outdoors. Bring a blanket, a picnic dinner and your curiosity. as we explore different local history topics! This week’s talk features Joe Rizzo, director of the Loudoun Museum, who will discuss the history of winemaking in Virginia. The Loudoun Museum will also be displaying its new traveling exhibit on the history of Virginia wine.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and respect a 6-foot social distance.
Saturday, Sept. 19, 4 to 8 p.m.
Expedition History: Brentsville
Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow
$10; pre-registration is required.
Take a walk through history with VPHA and Prince William County Historic Preservation and explore the village of Brentsville. Once the bustling county seat, Brentsville is now one of the best preserved historic communities in the area. Visitors will take a guided walking tour through the old courthouse, jail and other sites as interpreters share stories from the past.
Tours will be conducted from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All attendees must pre-register and select a time slot. No groups larger than seven guests at a time will be admitted. All guests must wear masks inside the structures and respect social distancing practices. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m.
Lectures on the Lawn: Cocktails and Book Signing
Journalist, historian and author Marc Leepson presents a lively talk on the fascinating history of the Stars and Stripes while you enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres in a beautiful, open-air Heritage Area setting! His book, “Flag: An American Biography,” will be available for purchase and signing. A $200 table reservation includes: a table with seat for two to six people, hors d'oeuvres, and wine or beer. With a $30 general admission ticket guests can bring their own picnic, drinks and chair.
Friday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Historic Encounters Day
Heritage Farm Museum, 21668 Heritage Farm Lane, Sterling
$10 per person/$7.50 per person for families of 4 or more
Enjoy Historic Encounters Day at the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum. The event will feature over a dozen stations, with costumed interpreters, live farm animals, and apple cider press demonstrations. The event also includes food trucks and live music.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
History on Tap: Bear Chase Brewing
Bear Chase Brewing, 33665 Bear Chase Lane, Bluemont
Historians from the Loudoun Museum and VPHA tell weird and wild stories from the Bluemont area.
For more information about these and other programs, visit https://www.piedmontheritage.org.
Team Z to celebrate the life of Zack Howard at 5th annual Run for Your Life 5K
Twenty-four-year-old Zack Howard lost his battle with addiction on March 6, 2016. Six months later, in September 2016, his mother Natalie, formed Team Z to run the CAYA Run for Your Life 5K. The team has participated in every CAYA 5K since that first event. “We started out with six participants: me, Zack's dad, Zack's former girlfriend, Zack's best friend, and two other friends,” said his mother, Natalie.
At the 2019 event, the team had 31 participants. The two youngest team members were each less than a year old and the oldest team member was Zack’s great-grandmother, Nanny who was 91 at the time and walked the entire 3.1-mile course.
“I cannot quite explain how much it warms my heart each year to have so many people join us in memory and honor of Zack. Their love for Zack continues on and amazes me. He was such a force in all of our lives,” said Natalie.
The 5th annual CAYA Run for Your Life 5K will be held on Sept. 19, from 9 to 1 p.m., at Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Registration is $35 and race proceeds will assist CAYA in supporting prevention programs and reduce the stigma of addiction in the community.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.cayacoalition.org/run-for-your-life-5k.
Fauquier Education Farm announces Fall Farm Festival Fundraiser
Fauquier Education Farm has announced plans for a safe and family-friendly fundraiser at the picturesque Fauquier Education Farm. Tickets go on sale soon.
Each year the proceeds from this fundraising event help the Fauquier Education Farm provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the food programs that feed our neighbors in need. The event also funds agricultural educational opportunities for our volunteer community whose efforts help with farm operations.
Education Farm Executive Director Jim Hankins recalled his thoughts when the COVID shutdown hit: “There wasn’t any thought of shutting down the Fauquier Education Farm, so much of what we do fits squarely into that term, ‘essential service.’ In fact, the Farm’s mission became more important.”
Due to COVID restrictions, this event’s fundraiser will be held outdoors. The outdoor venue easily allows for social distancing so that ticket holders can safely enjoy exploring the farm property to visit farm animals, see farm equipment up close, discover how honey makes it from hive to table, pick a pumpkin decorating kit to decorate and take home, and more. After the farm experience, locally produced food will be provided for guests while they enjoy live music and the beautiful farmscape.
“Our donations to area food banks have made a very important difference in the lives of thousands of families and individuals across our region. Having an abundance of fresh, high quality produce available for those in need has an undeniable positive effect on the health and wellbeing of these families,” said Hankins.
Sponsorship opportunities are available; email Fundraising Committee Lead Natalie Ortiz at fauquieredfarmfundraising@gmail.com for more information.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for a family of four; $75 for a pair; $40 for adults, and $15 for children ages 4 to 17. Children age 3 and under attend for free.
Ticket sales will be via Eventbrite.
Ignite Fauquier offers business assistance program
The Mason Enterprise Center, continuing its effort to “Re-Ignite Fauquier,” has announced a new program to assist local businesses. The Business and Professional Services Peer Group, formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin to offer assistance programs for local small businesses.
Renee Younes, director of the Mason Enterprise Center, said, "The purpose of this group is to provide assistance to those members of the local business community that are facing challenges related to COVID-19. The peer group will provide free initial subject matter related consultation to assist an organization through these difficult times."
For more information, call Renee at 540-216-7100, email ryounes@gmu.edu or visit
National Museum of the Marine Corps reopens
The National Museum of the Marine Corps reopened to the public on Sept. 8, after closing temporarily in March due to COVID-19.
“With enhanced health and safety protocols in place, the museum is excited to welcome visitors back,” a museum news release said. “The museum’s cleaning staff has been hard at work to ensure all areas are clean and disinfected, paying particular attention to frequently touched surfaces such as elevator buttons, door handles and railings. Visitors will see the cleaning crew at work throughout the museum, along with newly implemented health and safety protocols.”
Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 6 and are “highly recommended” for children ages 2 to 6, the news release said. All staff and volunteers will also be wearing face coverings while helping to interpret exhibits and ensure proper social distancing, the news release said.
“If a gallery or exhibit area is crowded, visitors are encouraged to return to that area when it’s less crowded,” the news release said. “To ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff, the Museum will limit capacity. Once the safe capacity is reached, visitors will need to wait until others exit. While waiting, visitors may enjoy a walk through the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park with its monuments which honor Marine Corps organizations and those who served in them.”
Hand sanitation stations are positioned throughout the museum and visitors are encouraged to use them often. The restrooms are cleaned regularly throughout the day, ensuring that soap dispensers are always filled and high touch areas are disinfected. Water fountains are turned off but visitors may bring in an unopened, clear 20-ounce water bottle. No food is allowed in the museum.
Some areas of the Museum are temporarily closed including interactive exhibit, which have been temporarily disabled, and the Children’s Gallery and other play areas.
For more information about the museum’s reopening protocols, visit www.usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Dec. 25. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 703-784-6107 or visit www.usmcmuseum.com.
Virginia War Memorial announces POW/MIA recognition events
Friday, Sept. 18, is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The Virginia War Memorial will honor and remember all American service members who were held as a Prisoner of War (POW) or were reported as Missing in Action (MIA) with a series of special exhibits and programs.
A Missing Man Table will be on display in the Robins Lobby of the Memorial’s C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion. This table is set with a single place setting to remember those who are absent and cannot attend a meal because of their POW or MIA status. The setting uses official Commonwealth of Virginia china, which was presented as gift for this purpose from Virginia’s executive mansion.
The Memorial is updating its Virginians Missing in Action exhibit to reflect those service members whose remains have been identified and returned in recent years. The updated exhibit debuted Sept. 15.
The Memorial will present a livestream presentation in recognition of POWs and MIAs, “Never Forgotten: The Mission to Bring our MIAs Home,” on Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. The presentation will feature a discussion between Virginia War Memorial Director and military historian Clay Mountcastle and Col. Bob Gahagan, former leader of the Joint Task Forces – Full Accounting (JTF-FA), about America’s continuing efforts to search for and recover missing American service members.
The Blessing of the Animals continues an old Middleburg tradition in a new format
Middleburg’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church will continue its more than 20-year-old tradition of blessing animals on Oct. 4 with an interfaith event that allows for social distancing and also has an online option for animals and friends staying at home.
The Blessing, which will take place at the National Sporting Library & Museum parking area in Middleburg, will be conducted by ministers, priests and a rabbi from area congregations and welcomes animals of any kind, great or small. In 2019, 94 dogs, including a retired Army dog, five horses, six cats, an African parrot, an owl, a rabbit and several toy animals took part.
The Rev. Eugene LeCouteur of Emmanuel says that in the new format, animals will remain in cars and be driven past the ecumenical team of clerics, who will administer the blessings through car windows. Large animals in trailers (e.g. horses, cattle) will be directed to another part of the parking area, where they will remain in their vehicles while being blessed. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic and hand out goody bags.
Animals sequestering at home can receive their blessings online. Send an email to info@nationalsporting.org for the Zoom link. A minister will conduct individual blessings to all participants joining virtually. Questions about a virtual blessing can be directed to info@nationalsporting.org.
“Last year, we had 180 people and more than 100 animals,” said the LeCouteur. “Thanks to the hospitality of the NSLM, our new faith partners and the new format, we hope to bless even more animals this year.” The NSLM is at 102 The Plains Road, just off Route 50 in Middleburg.
Rabbi Rose Lyn Jacob of Madison County, Pastor Tracey Lyons of Mount Zion–Willisville Chapel Cooperative Parish (UMC), Father Christopher Murphy of St. Stephen the Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Middleburg and Pastor Herman Nelson of Shiloh Baptist Church, Middleburg, will co-officiate with LeCouteur at The Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the NSLM, rain or shine.
For more information, call 540-687-6297 or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/29218389849708.
Fauquier History Museum hosts ghost tours in October
Join the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail on Oct. 17 or 24 for a journey through Warrenton's history of terrifying occurrences, unexplainable happenings, and scary paranormal sightings. Groups will be guided every 15 minutes between 7 and 8:15 p.m. from the Old Jail in Warrenton throughout the town, where interpreters will tell chilling true tales of the spirits who haunt the buildings and byways.
Advance registration is required for the six timeslots available each night. Tickets are $15 per person and are available on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warrenton-ghost-walks-tickets-119643662415).
This tour is not suitable for children under 12, and all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout.
Fauquier History Museum hosts virtual lecture on Equal Suffrage League of Virginia
On Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., the Fauquier Historical Society will host Barbara C. Batson for a virtual lecture on the history of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia. Batson is co-author of “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia” and exhibition coordinator for the Library of Virginia.
As part of the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification, this lecture will discuss the efforts of the largest woman suffrage group in the state and its fight to bring the vote to women in Virginia.
The lecture will take place on Zoom, a videoconferencing tool. Guests must sign up for a free Zoom (https://zoom.us) account and include their email to receive the link for the lecture. Tickets are $6 per person. Purchase tickets on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-lecture-the-equal-suffrage-league-of-virginia-tickets- 119746405723).
Fauquier History Museum hosts Family History Day Oct. 7
The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail will welcome families on Oct. 7 for a special day of fun. Family History Day activities will include exploration of the museum, grinding corn, a scavenger hunt and playing historical games in the jail’s courtyard.
The program will rotate three groups each hour through several activities. Reservations are required; time slots are at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Social distancing will be maintained, and masks will be required. All groups will have access to hand sanitizer throughout.
Tickets are $25 per family or group and are available on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-history-day-tickets-119460346111).
Family History Day will be held regardless of weather. In the event of rain, certain activities may be canceled or moved inside. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The museum is not wheelchair- or stroller-accessible.
Virginia Cooperative Extension to offer drinking water testing for Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties
Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering testing to residents who have a well, spring or cistern as a source of their drinking water. The program is being offered virtually with drive by sample kit pick up and sample drop off.
Kits may be picked up on Oct. 7, 4 to 6 p.m. at each county extension office. Samples will be dropped off on Oct. 14, 7 to 9 a.m., at the same locations.
Virginia Cooperative Extension office are at: VCE – Culpeper, 101 S. West St., Culpeper; VCE – Fauquier, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton, and VCE -- Rappahannock, 311 J Gay St., Washington, Virginia.
The cost is $55 per sample. Registration is required and the deadline is Sept. 30. Register at https://tinyurl.com/CulpeperVCEwelltesting2020.
For questions contact, Becky Gartner, Extension Agent at 540-727-3435, ext. 344, or rebes13@vt.edu
Co-sponsored by Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District.
Warrenton attorney Marie Washington selected as Premier Lawyer of America
Attorney Marie Washington has been selected for membership in Premier Lawyers of America, a prestigious, invitation-only organization which recognizes the top 1% of attorneys in America, according to a news release. Nominees must demonstrate excellence in their primary practice areas and must be nominated by at least one other peer attorney or hand-selected by the organization’s advisory committee, the news release said.
“Membership in Premier Lawyers of America is reserved for top-rated attorneys who are able to meet or exceed demanding selection criteria,” stated Robert Nguyen, director of membership services for the organization. “Marie Washington’s exceptional legal ability, client advocacy, and success sets Ms. Washington apart from her peers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.