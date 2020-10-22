GoWell Urgent Care now offers COVID-19 rapid tests
GoWell Urgent Care, in Warrenton, is now offering the COVID-19 Rapid Test and is able to provide results in 15 minutes or less, according to a news release from the urgent care center.
Located at 75 West Lee Highway, in Oak Springs Plaza, just below Giant Food, GoWell Urgent Care utilizes the BD Veritor Plus testing machine, the GoWell news release said. The test is available without restriction for all who want it; and the cost is $75 for Fauquier County residents and $150 for others, the news release said. The only requirement is that those seeking the test must call in advance. The number is 540-351-0662.
Due to the possibility of false negative results from the Rapid Test, GoWell strongly recommends that all who obtain a negative test result also take the PCR test, the news release said. The results for the PCR Test take two to three days. The PCR Test requires a telemedicine visit with one of GoWell’s advanced practice providers or the clinic’s supervising physician, but both the visit and the test, each of which are $75, are covered by insurance, whereas the 15-minute Rapid Test is not, the news release said. The person being tested remains in their vehicle the entire time for both the Rapid and PCR tests.
George T. Webb, CEO of GoWell, said that, “those seeking a test for travel should check with both the jurisdictions to which they will be traveling, and carriers they may be utilizing, because many airlines and other carriers, as well as certain states or countries, may have different requirements as to the type of test required and the timeframe before traveling in which the test must be conducted.”
For further information, call 540-351-0662 go to www.gowellurgentcare.com.
Marshall Ruritan Club Fall Fling set for Friday, Oct. 30
Help save the Marshall Ruritan Club by attending the Fall Fling event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 8400 Salem Ave. in Marshall. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
The event is open to ages 21 and older and is BYOB. Attendees are asked to wear masks. The club will serve pizza. Call 540-592-3000 to purchase your tickets.
The pandemic has hit the Ruritans hard and they need immediate help, the club said in a news release. The club had reopened about 18 months before the pandemic after begin closed for two years due to a roof collapse.
Project provides internet access, work space to students
On Sept. 23, First Baptist Church, Warrenton, after recognizing a need in the local community, launched Project Staying Connected, providing a work place and an internet hub for up to 20 students to study and complete their school assignments, the church said in a news release.
Currently, the doors of the Joseph E. Penn Life Center, at 45 Alexandria Pike, (adjacent to the church and across from the county library) are opened each Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. All who enter are asked to wear masks and adhere to all COVID safety protocols: temperature checks, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
“The goal is to help area children to achieve success in school during these unprecedented times, and thanks to a Make It Happen grant through the PATH Foundation, FBC has been afforded the opportunity to Make IT Happen,” the church said in a news release.
For more information on registration, to reserve your spot, and/or to discuss your current needs, call 856-889-0112 or 540-219-6954.
Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. announces third quarter 2020 results
Fauquier Bankshares, parent company of The Fauquier Bank, reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the prior quarter and $2.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, net income was $4.5 million, or $1.19 per diluted share compared with $5.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019.
“On October 1, 2020 we announced a definitive agreement to combine in a strategic merger of equals with Virginia National Bankshares Corporation,” said Marc Bogan, President and CEO. “The enhanced scale and complementary business lines resulting from this transaction provides the best opportunity for both banks to better serve our major constituencies: our clients, our employees, our shareholders and our communities. We are committed to using the best practices of both companies to increase our market share across Virginia.”
Bogan continued by saying, “While COVID-19 continues to impact our operations and earnings, our financial results were better than expected considering the continued increases to our loan loss provision. Compression in our net interest margin continues as a result of the current economic and interest rate environments, however, core loan and deposit growth for the quarter was strong. 2020 has presented its challenges for the banking industry, but we are excited by the opportunities that are ahead and we look forward to serving the banking and financial needs of our clients and communities in our new combined organization.”
DEA announces 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
DEA is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, a DEA news release said.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement, the news release said.
“The initiative – now in its 10th year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea said in the news release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.”
In Warrenton, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, at 78 W. Lee St., will be a Take Back Day drop-off site Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual White Horse Auto Wash “Haunted Tunnel” returns Oct. 29-31
Starting on Oct. 29 and running through Halloween night, White Horse Auto Wash will host its annual Haunted Tunnel at its Warrenton, Culpeper and Charlottesville locations, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.
The company has previously marketed the Haunted Tunnel as a family fun event to take part in before or after trick-or-treating, but with the current situation surrounding COVID-19, White Horse “views this as a great opportunity for customers to celebrate the holiday in a safe manner,” the company said in a news release.
District manager Garrett Giles said he is looking forward to the upcoming event.
“Events that provide a fun and safe environment for the community are going to be big during Halloween this year, and we feel our setup at the wash allows us a safe environment to entertain guests. This is one of our favorite events of the year and we are looking forward to getting started,” Giles said in the news release.
Tickets are $10, including an exterior wash, and can be purchased on the White Horse website.
For more information on the Haunted Tunnel or to purchase tickets, visit www.whitehorseautowash.com/haunted-tunnel.
In Warrenton, White Horse Auto Wash is at 111 W. Lee Highway.
Virginia Continuing Legal Education publishes Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach by Julia Savage, partner with Walker Jones, PC
Virginia Continuing Legal Education, the nonprofit educational division of the Virginia Law Foundation, has published Julia Savage’s in-depth publication titled ‘Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach.’ This more than 1,000-page resource addresses divorce, annulment, pretrial diversion by the court, spousal support, child support, property, child custody and visitation, domestic violence and more, according to a news release. The two volumes were originally written in 1998 and subsequently went through several revisions by Richard D. Balnave, a professor emeritus of law at University of Virginia School of Law. Savage created the updates to the revised volumes with the most current law and newest statutory developments, the news release said.
Julia Savage is a partner with Walker Jones, PC with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia. She has maintained a family law practice there for almost 40 years, according to the news release.
Savage earned a B.A. from St. Bonaventure University and her J.D. from New England School of Law in Boston.
As a member of the Virginia State Bar, she served on the Committee on Lawyer Discipline for nine years and on the Board of Governors for the Family Law Section for five years. From 2002 to 2018 Savage held an appointment through the Supreme Court of Virginia to serve as a substitute judge.
Currently she serves on the statewide Family Law Legislative Coalition that was established to help create better family law legislation. Savage is certified by the Supreme Court of Virginia to represent juveniles as guardian ad litem. She is a member of the Fauquier County Bar Association.
Savage has been recognized by Washingtonian Magazine as a Top Lawyer and a Top Divorce and Family Law Lawyer. A member of Ten Leaders in Matrimonial and Divorce Law, she is listed in the Martindale-Hubble Bar Register of Preeminent Attorneys where she maintains an AV rating. Savage is consistently recognized as a Virginia Super Lawyer.
More information on Virginia Family Law: A Systematic Approach is available at vacle.org. Savage can be reached at jsavage@walkerjoneslaw.com.
Sophomores and juniors invited to apply to summer residential governor’s schools
Applications for 2021 Summer Residential Governor’s School are now available. These programs provide enrichment in the areas of agriculture, humanities, mathematics, science and technology, and the arts (dance, theater, instrumental and vocal music and visual arts), according to a Fauquier County Public Schools news release. Students, who should be nominated by a teacher, must be in 10th or 11th grade and enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year.
“Summer Residential Governor’s Schools provide academically and artistically challenging programs to motivated and highly able students from across the commonwealth,” the news release said. Each Governor’s School program focuses on one special area of interest.
Students live on a college or university campus for up to five weeks. During this time, they are involved in classroom and laboratory work, field studies, research, individual and group projects and performances, and seminars with noted scholars, visiting artists, and other professionals.
Information is available in the counseling office at all three Fauquier County high schools. All applications are due to the counseling office by Dec. 4. Information and applications can be accessed at:
For more information, contact the high school counseling office. You may also contact Ladona Gorham, supervisor of advanced programs and fine arts, at lgorham@fcps1.org.
Old Bust Head Brewing Company earns Bronze Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival
Old Bust Head Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival competition, presented by the Brewers Association. The best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony Friday, Oct. 16, hosted on The Brewing Network.
Old Bust Head Brewing Co was recognized in the Irish Style Red beer-style category for Vixen, a deep amber, medium bodied red ale, with notes of caramel and roasted malt that finishes clean
with a tea-like soft bitterness on the backend, the company said in a news release.Vixen pairs well with spicy foods as well as rich foods, the news release said.
Vixen is one of the first beers brewed at Old Bust Head and has been a taproom favorite since opening in August 2014, according to the news release. Vixen was released in grocery stores in 2018.
“We are thrilled to win our first GABF award with this great recipe, expertly brewed by our brewmaster, Jay Bergantim,” Julie Broaddus, managing partner at Old Bust Head Brewing Company, said in the news release.
Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place.
“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival, said in the news release. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”
For more information on the GABF competition, including a complete 2020 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.
