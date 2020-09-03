Fauquier County Soccer Club announces free soccer registration for kids
To ensure that all children, regardless of financial status, can play soccer this fall, the registration fee for children ages 7 and under will be waived at Fauquier County Soccer Club for the fall season with the purchase of a $25 uniform kit, the club said in a news release.
The season is eight weeks, with one practice day and one game day each week. Volunteer coaches work directly with professional coaching staff.
“This program will give all children a place to be part of a team, socialize with their peers, learn new skills and be a kid in a safe outdoor environment,” the soccer club said in the news release.
To register, visit www.fcsc.org.
View the soccer club’s Plan to Play at https://fcsc.demosphere-secure.com/fall-2020-Covid-19-information.
Old Town Athletic campus hosts Outdoor Yoga Challenge
In an effort to promote health and wellness during the pandemic, Warrenton’s Old Town Athletic campus is promoting two of its latest offerings: The Outdoor Yoga Challenge and OTAC Kids Academy.
“Being concerned for our future and for our family’s future is at the forefront of our thoughts. And there is no better time than right now to take small steps to help alleviate these concerns,” OTAC owner Kim Forsten said in a news release.
The Outdoor 30-Day Yoga Challenge encourages participants to complete 12 practices within 30 days, starting Sept. 1, according to the news release. OTAC Breathe is offering outdoor, socially distanced yoga, Pilates and meditation classes under a 40 x 40 tent and socially distanced, according to the news release.
Online practices are also available for those who prefer to participate virtually, the news release said.
OTAC has also created a program for families “to complement their adjusted school schedules and give kids a chance to engage in fun and healthy activities in a safe environment,” the news release said.
For six weeks, starting on Sept. 30, OTAC Kids Academy will be offering a number of specialty classes, including obstacle courses, strategy/brain games, cooking, martial arts, planting and exercise activities for kids in fourth through eighth grades.
Kids Academy will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays during two time slots: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Reservations are limited to one per day. Each class will operate at a limited capacity to ensure CDC guidelines are followed, the news release said.
“Finding a program that can allow your child to socialize appropriately, be active, and reduce stress and anxiety within a positive and encouraging environment is of the utmost importance in these times,” Chris Forsten, OTAC founder said in the news release. “The lack of normalcy, independence, reduced interaction and negativity that surrounds the current situation needs to be combated. The health and wellbeing of our youth is always essential, and finding safe, positive and effective programs now can make a major difference.”
For more information about the Outdoor Yoga Challenge or the OTAC Kids Academy, call 540-349-2791, or visit www.otacfitness.com.
Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier receives endowment gift honoring legacy of Warrenton resident Ann Walker
The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier announced that Mark and Megan Frantz have dedicated endowment funds to the club in honor of the memory and legacy of longtime Warrenton resident Ann Walker, the club said in a news release.
“Our family wanted to invest in an organization that believes in nurturing children as much as Ann did. She believed that every child is a gift,” Mark Frantz said in the news release. “She was a true blessing to our family on so many levels and we hope these funds, in Ann’s memory, can help provide opportunities to other families.”
Megan Frantz added, “Ann Walker was a truly special lady, who was always kind, thoughtful, gentle and loving with every child she came across. She raised a great son, two amazing grandsons and impacted dozens of other children, including our own. We look forward to seeing the club help continue her passion for children.”
“Ann’s legacy in Warrenton is an extensive one,” said Club CEO Lynne Richman Bell. “She was a member of the First Baptist Church on Alexandria Pike and sister to 92-year-old resident, Robert L. Walker, who, along with his wife, Eva Walker, for whom Eva Walker Park was named, were advocates for social and racial justice and equity here in Warrenton. Like her relatives, Ann had a true passion for community, as well as the nurturing love of children, and the Frantz’s are passionate about honoring Ann’s love and appreciation for children.”
Ann Walker died Oct. 7, 2018, in Kansas while living near her son, Donnell Rodgers, his wife, Kathy and her two grandsons.
Boys & Girls Club Board Treasurer, Jim Spedden, added that “... the club is immensely grateful for the generosity of the Frantz family and the support of Donnell, Kathy and Ann’s family. This endowment gift marks the achievement of a key goal the club has had the last three years, and the club leadership is thrilled at the opportunity the Ann Walker fund will provide for the community.”
The endowment is intended to bring longevity and sustainability to the services the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier offers. It is managed by TFB Wealth Management on Courthouse Square in Warrenton. For more information on contributions that can be made to the endowment fund, contact Club CEO Lynne Bell at 540-454-0861.
Be the Change Foundation to develop virtual curriculum
At the August board meeting of Be the Change Foundation, members unanimously voted to expand their current in-person curriculum to include an online offering. Coordinating that effort will be Michelle Coe, owner of BlueSkyPhoenix, LLC, which specializes in brand strategy and marketing as well as web design and development. Coe has more than 20 years’ experience developing design and marketing solutions for small to mid-size businesses.
Founded by Marianne Clyde, Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, offers a series of 12 classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one.
Coe currently serves as one of the class presenters. “Michelle is a great fit,” said Amelia Stansell, a senior loan officer with UVA Community Credit Union, and a Be the Change board member. “She is familiar and passionate about our program.”
Coe has been tasked with research, creation and development of a virtual classroom offering set to launch in fall 2021. The in-person sessions will continue.
Be the Change Foundation’s fall class is full and will be held at Lord Fairfax Community College beginning Sept. 8.
For more information, visit www.bethechangefoundation.us.
