Warrenton offers Christmas tree recycling
As a free service to Warrenton residents, town of Warrenton crews will begin picking up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 4.
Residents are asked to place trees at the street line prior to 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Crews will collect trees throughout the week, starting at one end of town and working their way throughout the town. Trees not at the street line will not be picked up.
These trees are fed through a chipper so all stands, wood, wire, nails, etc. should be removed.
If you have any questions, call Public Works at 347-1858.
Warrenton announces refuse collection schedule for Christmas, New Year’s
The Town of Warrenton announced the following refuse collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Christmas holiday
Wednesday, Dec. 23, recycling collections (newspapers, cardboard-bags)
Thursday, Dec. 24, holiday, no refuse collection
Friday, Dec. 25, holiday, no refuse collection
New Year’s holiday
Monday, Dec. 28, regular refuse collection
Tuesday, Dec. 29, regular refuse collection
Wednesday, Dec. 30, recycling collections (newspapers, cardboard-bags)
Thursday, Dec. 31, double refuse (Thursday and Friday refuse collection)
Friday, Jan. 1, holiday, no refuse collection
Walker Jones, PC’s Susan Pierce chosen as Top Personal Injury Lawyer 2020
Susan F. Pierce has been recognized as a Top Personal Injury Lawyer 2020 in the December issue of Northern Virginia Magazine.
Practicing from Walker Jones’ Old Town Warrenton office, Pierce represents personal injury clients throughout Virginia and the D.C. area. Currently serving as Bar Council to the Virginia State Bar, Pierce earned the distinction of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff. She is a member emeritus of the George Mason University Inn of Court. Ms. Pierce earned her BA in Political Science and English from the University of Mary Washington and her JD from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.
Walker Jones, PC provides a complete scope of individual and business legal services from their Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, offices. For more information contact Susan Pierce at 540-347-9223 or spierce@walkerjoneslaw.com.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Fauquier-Rappahannock-Culpeper Chapter, reaches start-up funding
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock reached its goal to officially launch on Nov. 1, 2020, the group announced in a news release. More than 60 organizations and/or individuals contributed to raise $109,000, the news release said.
“We have a big vision,” said Scot Small, area director of the FRC FCA, “to change our part of the world by building and supporting a growing community of coaches that are on fire for the Lord and usher in spiritual transformation to their athletes, their families and our communities.”
Individuals and organizations from Fauquier County, Rappahannock County, Culpeper County, the Piedmont region, and from other states, financially contributed to help the FRC FCA reach its initial start-up goal. Supporters contributed both one-time gifts and monthly commitments ranging from $20 to $10,000 a year. Contributions are tax-deductible, as the FRC chapter of the FCA is a recognized 501(c)(3).
“All the credit goes to God,” said Small. “I put in the effort and God moved in the hearts of those who are supporting this exciting FCA ministry. My faith in God has grown immeasurably and I am so excited to begin the work of reaching every coach and athlete.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FCA4 or visit the website at frcfca.org.
Mental Health America of Fauquier County announces mental health trainings
Mental Health American of Fauquier County has announced two mental health training classes to held in January and February.
“Saving Lives Together: Recognizing Signs of Distress and Providing Practical Help” will be held Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. The presenter will be Alan Rasmussen, a prevention specialist with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
The free training will focus on QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer,” a three-step suicide prevention process that anyone can learn. Participants will learn to recognize warning signs of suicide, how to offer hope to someone who is struggling with depression and/or suicidal thoughts and how to get help and save a life.
Registration is required and can be done at https://events.eventzilla.net/e/saving-lives-togetherrecognizing-signs-of-distress-providing-practical-help- -2138784646?preview=1608069194215
“Understanding ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences)” will be held Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. This workshop is for “adults who have sustained or those caring for trauma or toxic stress” and “those wanting to learn more about the impact of childhood trauma.” The presenters will be Alan Rasmussen and Kaitlyn Nickson, prevention staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
The virtual training will be held on Zoom. Pre-registration is required and is available at https://events.eventzilla.net/e/understanding-aces-adversechildhoodexperiences-2138784643?preview=1608072725968 or by emailing bdwyer@mhafc1.org.
Applications open for Virginia Redistricting Commission citizen members
Applications to serve as a citizen member on the Virginia Redistricting Commission are open to Virginia residents now through Monday, Dec. 28. The 16-member commission, created following the passage of an amendment to the Constitution of Virginia in the 2020 general election, will consist of eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will be tasked with proposing plans for redrawing districts for the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia and the House of Delegates.
Eligible applicants must have been Virginia residents and registered voters in Virginia for the past three years and must have voted in at least two of the last three general elections. Eligible applicants must not have held partisan or political office or other related employment. Virginia citizens are invited to apply for membership on the commission regardless of education level, work experience, or socioeconomic status. The application and more information can be found at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
The eight citizen members will be selected by the Redistricting Commission Selection Committee, composed of five retired judges from the circuit courts of Virginia. The selection committee will notify candidates of their selection in January 2021.
Once citizen and legislative members are selected, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will hold its first public meeting by Feb. 1, 2021. The commission will begin its work to develop redistricting plans for proposal to the General Assembly upon receipt of 2020 census data.
Applications may be submitted by email to varedist@dls.virginia.gov, faxed to 804-698-1899, or mailed to the Division of Legislative Services, Attn: Selection Committee, 900 E. Main St., Richmond, VA 23219. Applications must be received by the Division of Legislative Services by Monday, Dec. 28.
For more information, visit: redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
Fauquier and Rappahannock master gardener training goes virtual, mostly
Virginia Cooperative Extension is recruiting a new cadre of volunteers to participate in the Extension Master Gardener Training for 2021.
The 15-week training will be held primarily on Zoom on Tuesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 12 and running until approximately April 27, depending on weather conditions. The training will include self-paced virtual modules, videos and quizzes. Participants will also have four in-person outdoor labs on Tuesday mornings in Marshall and Warrenton. The class will be managed using the online platform Canvas.
VCE will hold an information session for individuals to learn more about the training, the application process, and opportunities for volunteering with the Master Gardener program on Zoom on Dec. 15 both at 9 a.m. To register, visit https://virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudeqhqToiGdBcea6cMZit6Jj3TZKizqGy.
The fee for the training is $250. More information about the complete application process, and scholarship opportunities can be found here at ://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4iN-T0EkdkEvgqVPwY7nuVoCw0lshvr/view. The application deadline is Dec. 16. The application can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KNdk7UFId57c1D7-j7fb1NVqqhU0xpHM/view.
The application can be returned by email to Tim Ohlwiler at tohlwile@vt.edu or dropped off or mailed to the Extension Office at 24 Pelham St., in Warrenton.
