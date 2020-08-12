Food distribution set for Saturday
The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition is having a drive-thru food pick-up for those in need on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton.
Attendees are asked to follow pick-up directions and stay in their vehicle. Volunteers will place food in the vehicle.
Faith Community Nursing certificate offered free for local RNs
The PATH Foundation has partnered with Shenandoah University to offer a Faith Community Nursing certificate program at no cost to registered nurses in Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties.
Applications for the hybrid, online certificate course are open until Aug. 13.
Faith Community Nursing is a nursing specialty focused on whole-body and spiritual care. The FCN certificate program is designed to give registered nurses a foundation to create accessible health programs for their faith communities, whether a congregation is gathering remotely or in person.
“Some folks might feel more comfortable speaking to a trained nurse that they know personally from their faith community, as opposed to some more traditional healthcare settings,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “By facilitating this training, we hope to increase access to care in our area.”
Faith Community Nursing program graduates have completed several programs in their communities. Sandy Shipe, a 2018 graduate of the program, installed an AED machine in her church, and set up tables to measure blood pressure and perform pulse and BMI checks. She considers faith community nursing the perfect opportunity to connect her faith and her nursing skills. She said, “I know that there’s a need for care, and I want to be a resource for my church community. This program is a chance to make a real difference.”
The FCN certificate program will run from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23. Students must be registered nurses and include a clergy reference form in their application. To learn more information about the application, program or requirements, those interested may visit https://www.su.edu/nursing/faith-community-nursing/.
‘Elevate Black Artists’ exhibit opens in downtown Culpeper
Elevate Co-Work & Community, at 107b E. Davis St., has compiled the work of local Black artists to create an exhibit titled “Elevate Black Artists.”
“This community art show honors and showcases the talents of several artists, of all ages, and is available to view both in person and virtually throughout the month of August,” according to a news release from Elevate.
The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., plus Saturday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. To view the exhibit virtually, visit www.elevateculpeper.com or follow Elevate on Facebook and Instagram @elevateculpeper.
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department to offer fair food takeout
The annual Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair set for August has been canceled, due to concerns about COVID-19.
But would-be fairgoers can still enjoy fair food.
Cole Shows Amusements will be set up in front of K & M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supplies from Thursday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. selling “good old-fashioned carnival-style takeout food,” including Italian sausage, cheesesteaks, gyros, chicken pitas, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, candy apples, popcorn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.
Find them at 16033 Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper, next to Lidl and across from Walmart. Part of the proceeds from these sales will go toward the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.
In a news release, Jeff Bailey, life member with the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, said “everyone was very saddened to have to cancel the 2020 fair, but under the circumstances, it was the only thing we could do.
“Everyone around us had already canceled, including Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. More recently both the Fredericksburg and Prince William County Fairs have been canceled; along with the State Fair of Virginia.”
“This is the next best thing that we can do for the community,” Bailey said in the news release.
Photo_ft_news_solar 2
A rooftop solar array on Lynn Wiley’s barn, in Fauquier County.
Photo by Bri West
Photo_ft_news-Solar 1
Solarize Piedmont participants Tiffany Parker and Watsun Randolph of Warrenton.
Photo by Marco Sanchez
Solarize Piedmont program offers webinar Aug. 18
Now through Aug. 31, residents can get help with making decisions about solar installation locally -- including in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. The assistance is available through the Solarize Piedmont campaign, run by the Local Energy Alliance Program in partnership with the Piedmont Environmental Council and participating municipalities, according to a press release from PEC and LEAP.
Community members may join a free informational webinar about the program at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. During the webinar, staff from LEAP and PEC will introduce the Solarize Piedmont program, and then participants will have a chance to ask questions and chat with local residents who use solar energy. They will also be able to speak with Solarize Piedmont’s 2020 campaign installers, who will talk about solar options, permitting, financing, net metering and more. Webinar registration is at https://solarize-piedmont-2020.eventbrite.com.
Solarize Piedmont provides homeowners and businesses pre-negotiated rates with pre-approved, regional installers, as well as free solar satellite assessments to determine if solar is a good option. Solar power offers numerous benefits, including: peak power close to the demand, energy security, cost savings, local employment opportunities and emissions reductions, said the press release.
Solarize Piedmont participant Alisa Johnson of Middleburg said her family wanted to install solar but didn’t know where to start. “The program enabled us to get in touch with a company that was able to help us meet our goals. It made it so much easier than it would have been if we’d had to find a company ourselves. It was very easy, we’re glad we did it, and we would do it again,” she was quoted in the release.
The release explained that the cost of home solar has dropped more than 70% since 2010. In addition, the 2020 federal tax credit rate for solar installation is 26% in 2020, but will drop to 22% next year, phasing out completely at the end of 2021. LEAP will connect participants with information on the federal tax credit and local incentives, such as real estate tax credits.
After installing rooftop solar on his home through Solarize Piedmont in 2017, Dylan Cooper of Warrenton said, “The panels were put on in August. By September, my electric bill was down to $19, whereas in July it was $150."
"Months of stay-at-home orders have many of us looking around our homes for ways we can make the world a better place. Rooftop solar is a tremendous opportunity to make a positive difference, both on individual personal finances and on the environment. It's great that Solarize Piedmont makes it so easy and affordable to bring solar power to people in their homes,” said PEC President Chris Miller.
Home and business owners interested in exploring their solar options can learn more at pecva.org/solarize.
Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2020 Veterans Day student essay contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6 to 8) and one from high school (grades 9 to 12) entries.
The topic for the 2020 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500 to 750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $200 gift card and each of their teachers will earn receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.
The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11.
Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates online COVID-19 dashboard
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has added intensive care unit bed availability and utilization data to the online Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Data Dashboard to help inform the public, government officials and media members about coronavirus hospitalization trends and related information, the association said in a news release.
When it launched in April, the dashboard initially chronicled COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth, ventilator usage, hospital bed availability and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies, according to the news release. The dashboard, which is presented with support from VHHA hospital members, has since been updated in early May to feature a “beds added” category, and in June to feature day-over-day hospitalization trend line data.
The latest update to the dashboard features metrics highlighting total ICU hospital bed occupancy rates for COVID-19 and non- COVID patients, the total number of additional ICU surge beds available in the event they become needed, and the statewide ICU bed occupancy rate for both existing beds and surge beds, the news release said.
The dashboard is updated daily with information provided through the Virginia Healthcare Alerting Status System in concert with the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program and VHHA’s Emergency Preparedness team, the news release said.
Visit the dashboard at: https://www.vhha.com/communications/virginia-hospital-covid-19-data-dashboard.
County receives state grant for tourism marketing
Fauquier County’s Department of Economic Development was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Destination Marketing Organization WanderLove Recovery Grant Program, the department announced in a news release.
The new grant was available to Virginia’s destination marketing organizations across the state “that have been heavily impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives,” according to the news release.
A total of $866,504 in marketing grant funds were awarded to 90 organizations as part of the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant program, according to the news release.
The Fauquier County Department of Economic Development will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds “to showcase the many businesses and destinations within Fauquier County that are ideal for an easy day or weekend adventure, using radio, video and print advertising,” the news release said.
“Fauquier County is grateful to have received this grant. Our tourism businesses have been working tirelessly to ensure guests can visit with a peace of mind and safely enjoy their experience,” Tourism Coordinator Laura Torpy said in the news release.
Warbird Showcase adds car show to Culpeper event
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will add a car show to the Warbird Showcase event on Aug. 15 at the Culpeper Regional Airport. In addition to WWII warbirds on static display and flying overhead, visitors to the Showcase will have the opportunity to see dozens of restored cars.
“The airport has acres and acres of space, perfect for displaying both cars and airplanes,” Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing said in a news release. “We’ll have several categories of cars including antique, classic, foreign and domestic. Some of the cars on display will be much older, or newer, than the aircraft we fly, making for a fantastic contrast,” he said.
There will be a nominal fee for car owners to display their vehicle at the car show, but entrance to the Warbird Showcase and Car Show is free to the public, although the nonprofit Capital Wing will accept donations.
Warbird rides will be available in the Capital Wing Stinson L-5 forward air controller airplane, Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII. Rides start at $89. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.capitalwing.org or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.
Photo_ft_news_carrie hull
Carrie Hull
Great Meadow appoints new executive director
The Great Meadow Foundation, a nonprofit located in The Plains that works to preserve open space for equestrian sports, nonprofit events and public enjoyment, has appointed Carrie E. Hull as its new executive director.
Hull’s appointment follows the resignation of the foundation’s previous executive director, Kelicia Rice, in April. During her tenure, Rice helped develop relationships between Great Meadow and multiple national and local businesses, such as Fauquier Bank, the Aisling Building & Restoration and the U.S. Polo Association, according to a news release.
In her new role, Hull will be charged with developing a new strategic operating plan for the foundation, which will include establishing an endowment, expanding programs and enhancing communication and key partnerships.
Hull said she is looking forward to working with the community to showcase the foundation’s mission.
“The impact of the programs directed on this beautiful preserved property is felt not only locally, but nationally and now internationally,” she said in a statement. “Great Meadow has been a significant part of this community for over three decades. Everyone has a Great Meadow story to share."
Local attorneys chosen as Super Lawyers 2020
Julia S. Savage and Susan F. Pierce, partners with Walker Jones, PC in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, were honored by their peers as Super Lawyers 2020 for their excellence in practice, the firm announced in a news release.
Savage, selected as a “top-rated family law lawyer,” has close to 40 years of legal experience. “She champions her clients through divorce, distribution of assets, alimony and child support, custody and visitation and premarital contracts,” Walker Jones said in the news release.
Pierce, chosen as a “top-rated personal injury lawyer,” has more than 30 years of experience representing the victims of major car, motorcycle and trucking accidents, those with brain and other traumatic injuries, as well as wrongful death, according to the news release.
Marie Washington of Warrenton was also recognized by Super Lawyers again in 2020.
The Law Office Marie Washington, PLC handles criminal/traffic matters, domestic matters, civil litigation, restoration of rights, expungements and estate planning.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas throughout the United States who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations are included in the selection process, according to the news release.
‘Be the Change’ registering women for fall business series
Be the Change Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering, strengthening and inspiring women, is taking registrations now for its fall session of classes for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one.
Taught by local professionals in their respective areas of expertise, the 12-class series is held at Lord Fairfax Community College. Each session starts with a local spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and business tips.
The classes cover such topics as exploring the “why” of business ownership, building a plan, organizing the chaos, understanding profit and loss, the benefits of having an accountant, legal aspects and managing your risk, marketing, social media, networking skills, when to hire additional staff and managing your stress.
Registration is open now for the fall class that will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Classes are expected to be held at Lord Fairfax Community College, but plans are still being finalized. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and are open to women 18 and older.
Cost for the 12-week series is $250. Partial tuition assistance is available if needed.
Participants who attend 10 or more classes are eligible to receive a certificate presented at a graduation ceremony in December.
Due to COVID-19, the spring series of classes had to be cut short. Applications for the fall semester are due by Aug. 15.
Visit www.bethechangefoundation.us/apply. Email bethechangefound@gmail.com or call 540-222-7242 for additional information.
Fauquier FRESH organizes Christmas in July event
It may have been 90 degrees in the shade on July 21, but 35 of Santa's helpers sporting their Christmas hats and T-shirts braved the heat to surprise families who came to five grab-and-go meal distribution sites throughout the county. The event, held at Fauquier High School, Grace Miller Elementary School, M.M. Pierce Elementary School, Marsh Run Community Pool, and Marshall Middle School, was organized by Fauquier FRESH staff who were joined by a host of volunteer “elves” representing several community organizations.
Airlie donated more than 1,200 pounds of fresh produce for the event. Cucumbers, squash, cabbage, zucchini, and broccoli were delivered to Santa’s workshop to be distributed in hundreds of plastic buckets placed in the vehicles of families who came to the grab-and-go satellite sites. Attached to each produce bucket was a collection of toys for summer fun, including bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and balls provided by the FRESH Program.
FCPS librarians gave out new books donated to the project by Fauquier Toys for Tots. The colorful summer flip-flops supplied by Warrenton United Methodist Church, thanks to a community member's donation, were a hit at the Marsh Run Community Pool site. If parents indicated to Santa's helpers that they had preschool-aged children in their families, gifts of art supplies provided by Learning Starts Early were also placed in their cars.
“The support from our community these past few months has been incredible,” said Kristen McAuliffe, FRESH Supervisor for Fauquier County Public Schools. “Christmas in July is the perfect example of how our community has united during this crisis to meet the needs of our children and families.”
Family Shelter Services expands board of directors by three
Family Shelter Services recently expanded its leadership team by three. Lucia Coffey, Lisa Mallam and Nathan Gilbert joined the Family Shelter Services Board of Directors in March and July.
FSS consists of the only emergency shelter in Fauquier County, as well as a transitional housing program, the group said in a news release. The 5019(c)(3) located on Keith Street in Warrenton and in Vint Hill aims to “inspire the community to take action, break stereotypes, and end the social isolation of homelessness,” according to the news release.
“It is with great excitement that we add three visionary and compassionate leaders to our Board,” Stephanie Paladeau, president, Board of Directors, FSS, said in the nes release. “They each bring distinct passions and experience in sales, operations, financial management and leadership that, along with our supporters, staff and participants, will enable us to further our mission to break the cycle of homelessness.”
For more information, visit www.fauquiershelterservices.org.
LFCC welcomes two new vice presidents
Lord Fairfax Community College has welcomed two new high-level administrators during the spring and summer semesters, the college announced in a news release.
In late January, Craig Short became the vice president of financial and administrative services. Anne Davis started as the vice president of academic and student affairs in July.
The vice president of financial and administrative services oversees several critical missions of the college, including the police department, information and instructional technologies, the business office and facilities and construction.
“Everything about this role, and the team I work with in FAS is about service to the students, faculty and staff of LFFC,” said Short. “All of the work that we do, in one way or another, supports LFCC student achievement and success.”
Short is a strong believer in the benefits of community college – he has received them firsthand.
“I attended community college in West Virginia in my youth, and again as an adult here in Virginia,” he said. “Two of my children have also attended Virginia Community College System institutions in recent years, and I can tell you the benefits of community college are just as important today as they were 50 years ago when LFCC first opened its doors.”
Short earned his bachelor’s degree at West Virginia University, having transferred from Southern West Virginia Community College. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from James Madison University.
Prior to coming to LFCC, Short was vice president of facilities and business services at Tennessee Tech University. Before that, he spent 10 years at JMU. most recently as executive director of facilities and construction. Early in his career, he worked on construction and urban development projects in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Davis most recently was dean and chief online learning officer at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland. She notes that experience fits well with the mostly-all online learning taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Given the necessity of online learning in the current environment of higher education, I am excited that I can leverage my knowledge, skills, and experience as a chief online learning officer to help advance LFCC’s virtual student services and online instructional offerings,” Davis said. “I am excited to work with faculty and academic leaders to foster collaboration across LFCC’s campuses and instructional sites to ensure that our students have a consistent and unified experience.”
Prior to her role at Stevenson, Davis was a biology professor and science department chair at Carroll Community College in Westminster, Maryland. She has a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in animal physiology from Cornell University and a Doctor of Management degree with a focus on systems thinking leadership in higher education from University of Maryland University College.
Before her foray into higher education, Dr. Davis put her dairy science degree to use while owning and operating her family’s dairy farm with her twin brother.
Mental Health Association welcomes new executive director
The Mental Health Association that serves Fauquier and Rappahannock counties has announced that Sallie Morgan will be retiring as executive director of the organization effective Nov. 1, and that Warrenton native Renee Norden will assume the executive leadership role going forward.
Norden is a mental health professional with more than 25 years’ experience working both in schools and in the community. In her current position as director of guidance and college counseling at Highland School, she “works with middle and high school students to foster healthy life balance and works with families to encourage positive relationships,” according to a news release.
“She collaborates with school administration to create and maintain programs that support mental wellness and works with mental health professionals to manage care for students who need support,” the news release said.
Norden is a Mental Health First Aid instructor and an active participant in the Mental Health School Coalition. She has experience as an Emergency Medical Tech with Warrenton Volunteer Rescue Squad, and as an Emergency Services clinician and a suicide prevention specialist for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
“The Mental Health Association is delighted to welcome Renee Norden to our team,” Board President Tony Hooper said in the news release. “Renee’s extensive mental health experience, her skill as a trainer, her commitment to young people and their families, and her deep knowledge of this community will all be wonderful assets as she takes on the role of executive director.”
“The Association is also very grateful to Sallie Morgan for her leadership over the past ten years,” Hooper said. “This community has seen significant growth in mental health and substance use services during that time owing in part to Sallie’s vision and ability to bring together partners to identify gaps and implement solutions. We both celebrate the many successes to date and look forward to many more exciting opportunities to promote mental wellness for everyone in our community.”
Fauquier dispatcher recognized by regional EMS Council
The 2020 Rappahannock EMS Council’s Regional Awards ceremony was held Wednesday, July 29, at LifeCare Medical Transports in Fredericksburg.
Among those recognized by the Rappahannock EMS Council this year was a Fauquier County dispatcher.
Allison Marshall, of the Fauquier Emergency Communications Center, was recognized as the Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher.
“We are very proud of all of our award winners,” Kevin Dillard, president of the Rappahannock EMS Council, said in a news release. “Our public safety partners have faced tremendous challenges during these unprecedented times; however, they continue to meet the needs of the public. We have some of the best providers and agencies in the commonwealth. They serve with a high level of dedication and commitment to ensure the calls for assistance are answered each time. It is an honor to recognize each of these winners for their exceptional performance and commitment to the communities they serve.”
Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2020 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Annual Awards Ceremony, at a later date.
