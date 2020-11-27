Indoor/outdoor Artisan Farmer Market to open in Remington
Organizer Lauren Kargel said, “We have seven indoor spots filled and two food trucks. Eleven outdoor spots remain available. We are a group of vendors from area farmers markets and needed work for the winter.”
She added, “Our tables are spread out for COVID safety. Each vendor will offer curbside pick-up as well.”
Vendors include Great Harvest Bread, Laurel Woods Farm, LLC (selling The Traveling Goat goat milk soap -- for people, Pup Sudz for dogs and equestrian-themed soaps), Happy Mountain Crafts (selling signs), Cross Road Tea, Good Reverend Kombucha, Four Leaf Clover (all natural dog treats) and Karma Creations (wreaths).
Fauquier and Rappahannock master gardener training goes virtual, mostly
Virginia Cooperative Extension is recruiting a new cadre of volunteers to participate in the Extension Master Gardener Training for 2021.
The 15-week training will be held primarily on Zoom on Tuesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 12 and running until approximately April 27, depending on weather conditions. The training will include self-paced virtual modules, videos and quizzes. Participants will also have four in-person outdoor labs on Tuesday mornings in Marshall and Warrenton. The class will be managed using the online platform Canvas.
VCE will hold an information session for individuals to learn more about the training, the application process, and opportunities for volunteering with the Master Gardener program on Zoom on Dec. 15 both at 9 a.m. To register, visit https://virginiatech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudeqhqToiGdBcea6cMZit6Jj3TZKizqGy.
The fee for the training is $250. More information about the complete application process, and scholarship opportunities can be found here at ://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4iN-T0EkdkEvgqVPwY7nuVoCw0lshvr/view. The application deadline is Dec. 16. The application can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KNdk7UFId57c1D7-j7fb1NVqqhU0xpHM/view.
The application can be returned by email to Tim Ohlwiler at tohlwile@vt.edu or dropped off or mailed to the Extension Office at 24 Pelham St., in Warrenton.
Warrenton United Methodist Church hosts drive-thru nativity
Warrenton United Methodist Church invites the community to a drive-thru Christmas story.
The public is invited to drive through the nativity scene to enjoy a show of lights and music and enjoy scenes leading to the manger.
The nativity scene will be held Dec. 20 to 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, 341 Church St., Warrenton. The event is free.
The church will also hold a bonfire worship service at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Cold War Museum hosts virtual event
The Cold War Museum invites you to attend a presentation by Jonna Mendez, former CIA Chief of Disguise on “Evading the best: How we learned to conduct successful intelligence operations in Cold War Moscow.”
Jonna Mendez will talk about her new book, “The Moscow Rules,” written with her husband Tony Mendez of ARGO fame. The book discusses the CIA's rules of comportment when working on the streets of Moscow, which was perhaps the most difficult environment in the world in which to conduct intelligence operations during the Cold War, given the KGB’s high level of competence and surveillance manpower. She will also talk about her next book, being drafted during this quarantine period, a memoir of her career overseas as a female CIA technical operations officer. And she has indicated that she’ll tell us some interesting stories about situations where identity changes via disguise have helped solve difficult problems in intelligence operations in the field.
This is the 38th in a series of presentations sponsored by the Museum featuring eyewitnesses to, and other experts on, significant Cold War events and activities.
This virtual event will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20, 100% of which is a contribution to the Cold War Museum.
Eventbrite ticket buyers will receive a link to the virtual room on the Zoom platform where this event will take place. We are recording the whole event, including the Q&A, for the Museum’s archives.
For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-moscow-rules-conducting-our-intelligence-operations-in-cold-war-moscow-tickets-123322917165,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.