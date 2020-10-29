Ignite Fauquier offers business assistance program
The Mason Enterprise Center, continuing its effort to “Re-Ignite Fauquier,” has announced a new program to assist local businesses. The Business and Professional Services Peer Group, formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin to offer assistance programs for local small businesses.
Renee Younes, director of the Mason Enterprise Center, said, "The purpose of this group is to provide assistance to those members of the local business community that are facing challenges related to COVID-19. The peer group will provide free initial subject matter related consultation to assist an organization through these difficult times."
For more information, call Renee at 540-216-7100, email ryounes@gmu.edu or visit www.ignitefauquier.com.
People Inc. receives additional funding for rent and mortgage relief program
People Incorporated has received additional funding for the rent and mortgage relief program serving residents of Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Madison County, Orange County or Rappahannock County who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a news release.
“Additional funding will allow People Inc. to continue to serve residents who are in danger of eviction from their homes,” Kyle Sensabaugh, director of housing services, said in the news release. “We want anyone in need of assistance to contact us – we’re here to help you remain in your home during this uncertain time.”
The agency received over $270,000 in additional funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue to serve residents across the region, the news release said.
As of Oct. 1, People Inc. has served 96 households in the region with over $249,600 in assistance to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure.
The agency received its initial funding to implement the program in 17 Virginia cities and counties in June. Over $748,000 has been paid to landlords and lenders across the total service area to help residents since that time.
The program will pay the current month’s rent or mortgage payments and any past due payments since April 2020 for residents impacted by the pandemic. Households who have already received assistance and are in further need may also reapply. Landlords who accept payments through the relief program must agree not to evict the tenant for non-payment.
Residents interested in applying for assistance should call the agency hotline at 833-437-0114.
Virtual genealogy workshop set for Saturday, Nov. 7
The Fauquier Court House chapter, NSDAR, with the Culpeper Minute Men, SAR, will hold its 15th annual Genealogy Workshop virtually on Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Nov. 7.
The workshop will include workshops on court records; internet resources; African American research and resources; resources to use when no vital records are available; DAR requirements and resources; SAR requirements and resources; organizing your research, and interpreting your DNA results.
There will be a door prize drawing during the lunch break. Participants must register by Nov. 5. Contact Annie Campeol at anniepcamp@outlook.com and provide your name, email and ZIP code. DAR and SAR members should also provide the name of their chapter.
