Kevin Ramundo elected president of Citizens for Fauquier County
Citizens for Fauquier County, Fauquier’s oldest conservation nonprofit, begins the new year with Kevin Ramundo as president succeeding Les Cheek, and Jonathon Nuckles following Ramundo as vice president.
Also elected as officers at CFFC’s December annual meeting were Susan Russell, secretary, and Mary Page, treasurer. Joining the officers on the executive committee are Ken Alm, Christopher Bonner and Sally Semple. Les Cheek, Doug Larson and Yak Lubowsky were re-elected to the board with terms expiring in 2023.
Since joining the CFFC Board in 2017, Ramundo led the effort to oppose two large commercial projects in Fauquier that could have resulted in large restaurant, hotel and event center operations in areas zoned rural/agricultural. He has also been active in regional preservation and conservation efforts and is a frequent contributor to local media on conservation and preservation issues.
“I am honored to lead an organization that for more than 50 years has fought to preserve Fauquier’s rural, agricultural heritage. CFFC is fortunate to have an experienced and dedicated board of directors and has benefited greatly from Les Cheek’s incredible leadership as CFFC’s president from 2016 to 2020,” said Ramundo.
He added, “As Fauquier faces continued development pressure threatening our quality of life and open space, CFFC will be instrumental in developing thoughtful solutions that respect Fauquier’s history and values, yet recognize that carefully managed economic growth is important to the county’s future.”
The CFFC president, a retired corporate communications executive, is committed to expanding the organization’s efforts through initiatives that support the agricultural community and protect historical resources for the benefit of all. “If we do that well, we’ll enhance our reputation, membership and influence.” Ramundo said.
Ramundo grew up in Virginia, graduated from Georgetown University and received an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration. He is a member of the board of Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) and lives with his wife in Upperville.
Nuckles, chair of CFFC’s transportation committee and a member of the LTV board, received a B.A. from the College of William and Mary and an M.A. in public policy from George Mason University. He is a senior auditor with the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Transportation and lives in Orlean with his wife and two children.
For more about CFFC visit citizensforfauquier.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram.
Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association Names Jean Perin the 2020 Heritage Hero and Bill Kendrat as Educator of the Year
The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association has announced the winner of its 2020 Heritage Hero Award, Jean Perin, and its 2020 Educator of the Year Award, Bill Kendrat.
The Heritage Hero Award is given to individuals or groups who have demonstrated years of preservation leadership and responsible stewardship in the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area, according to a VPHA news release.
“Their preservation efforts have made a profound impact on protecting our historic landscape for future generations,” the VPHA news release said.
The Educator of the Year Award recognizes public educators for their exemplary service in engaging Heritage Area youth in local history, according to the news release.
The award ceremony was held on Dec. 21 at Stoke in Aldie. The event was livestreamed and is available for the public to view via Facebook and YouTube @PiedmontHeritage.
Perin, the 2020 Heritage Hero Ward winner, “has established an incredible preservation legacy through her tireless work over the past 40 years to protect the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area,” according to the VPHA news release. “She served as a committee member at VPHA’s founding in 1995 and her work with the Piedmont Environmental Council has been remarkable, especially under her leadership as Co-Chair since 2014.” More than 250,000 acres of land have been conserved in the Piedmont region since she joined the PEC Board in 2000 and her work to protect Heritage Area roadways, including Route 9, Route 15, and Route 50, has preserved much of the rural atmosphere of these historic travel corridors, according to the news release.
“Her contributions to saving Gilbert's Corner and establishing the Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows have permanently protected the gateway to the rural west with a landmark commitment to sustainable agriculture and education,” the VPHA news release said.
“Ms. Perin’s work on creating the Piedmont Memorial Overlook and improvements to public access opportunities to scenic vistas across the Heritage Area have connected people with our beautiful landscape and fostered an appreciation for land preservation. On the state level, her leadership in the formation of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters created an effective entity to expand commitment in Virginia to conservation and environmental protection,” the news release said.
Previous winners of the Heritage Hero Award include Sen. John Warner, Karen Hughes White, Janet Whitehouse, Hope Porter, Linda Newton, Robert H. Smith, Su Webb, Lori Kimball, Bob Sinclair, Robert Lee, Walter Nicklin, John and Mary Fishback, Mitch Diamond, David Blake, Scott Kasprowicz, Gayle and Tom DeLashmutt, Paul Ziluca, Mary Thomason-Morris, Al Van Huyck, Fauquier-Loudoun Garden Club, Charles “Chuck” Kuhn, Bradley J. Bondi and Friends of Balls Bluff.
Bill Kendrat, the 2020 Public Educator of the Year, “has been integral in VPHA continuing its classroom education programs through virtual learning during COVID closures,” the news release said. Originally from New York, Kendrat has been teaching American history for 35 years. Seventeen of those years have been in Loudoun County, where he currently teaches at Belmont Ridge Middle School. “Every year Mr. Kendrat goes the extra mile to create immersive educational experiences for his sixth-graders,” the VPHA news release said. “For the last several years he has organized a special Civil War Day that includes diverse speakers and activities allowing his students to learn from professional historians and interpreters.”
Amid the challenges of educating in a pandemic, Mr. Kendrat worked with VPHA’s Director of Education, Anne Marie Chirieleison, to produce a virtual immersion day for the students at Belmont Ridge, VPHA’s largest educational program of 2020.
“His passion for history is contagious, and his tenacity and desire to reach students overcomes every obstacle,” the VPHA news release said.
ReEmerge Child Therapy to host parenting circle
ReEmerge Child Therapy is hosting a parenting circle to exploreways to parent during COVID-19. Parents will learn tips on caring for their mental health and building secure relationships with their children. The circle explores The Circle of Security and Emotion coaching. The circle is open and welcomes all parents.
This Circle is $10 per person and limited to six people. The circle is divided into two nights. Two virtual circles, 90 minutes each, will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, and Jan. 25, beginning at 8 p.m.
To sign up, or get more information contact Stephanie McGill at 540-491-4300 or email Tomikos@mymail.vcu.edu.
Topics Covered in the circle will include how to take care of your mental health, so you can take care of your kids; the circle of security, and how to build a relationship with your child that is steady and secure.
Mount Zion Baptist Church to hold virtual MLK celebration
The 2021 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration will be held virtually on Monday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The event will be open to invited guests and others are invited to attend virtually.
The theme for the 32nd annual celebration is “Pursuing Unity Daily.” The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Choir Ensemble will perform under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Sandra K. James, associate pastor, First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Dumfries.
Dinner will not be served after the service this year due to COVID-19.
To attend virtually, use Zoom meeting ID 642 041 058 and passcode 537311.
Virtual events focus on Human Trafficking Prevention Month
January is National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention Month and to honor it, the Warrenton Rotary Club is holding two virtual events.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., the Warrenton Rotary Club is hosting Dave McCleary, the Global Chairman for the Rotary Action Group Against Slavery (RAGAS), which has members in over 100 countries and five continents and counting. He will share what RAGAS is doing globally and how the local club can translate that locally. To attend the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81615187194?pwd=UTdURFpVTG9Ob0wyb3VtNmwvUUNsQT09 and use Meeting ID: 816 1518 7194 and Password: 909530.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Rotary will hold the Rotary Human Trafficking Summit Offering HOPE for a Better Tomorrow featuring keynote speaker, U.S. Ambassador for Trafficking in Persons, John Cotton Richmond. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rotary-human-trafficking-summit-offering-hope-for-a-better-tomorrow-tickets-133884304559 for full agenda and to register. Attendance is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.