The National Trial Lawyers announces Marie E. Washington as one of its Top 40 Under 40 criminal defense trial lawyers in Virginia
The National Trial Lawyers announced that Marie E. Washington of The Law Office of Marie Washington, PLC in Warrenton has been selected for inclusion into its Top 40 Under 40 Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers in Virginia, “an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field,” the group said in a news release.
Membership is by invitation only, and is limited to attorneys in each state or region age 40 or younger “who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either criminal defense or criminal defense law,” the news release said.
People Inc. receives additional funding for rent and mortgage relief program
People Incorporated has received additional funding for the rent and mortgage relief program serving residents of Culpeper County, Fauquier County, Madison County, Orange County or Rappahannock County who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a news release.
“Additional funding will allow People Inc. to continue to serve residents who are in danger of eviction from their homes,” Kyle Sensabaugh, director of housing services, said in the news release. “We want anyone in need of assistance to contact us – we’re here to help you remain in your home during this uncertain time.”
The agency received over $270,000 in additional funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue to serve residents across the region, the news release said.
As of Oct. 1, People Inc. has served 96 households in the region with over $249,600 in assistance to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure.
The agency received its initial funding to implement the program in 17 Virginia cities and counties in June. Over $748,000 has been paid to landlords and lenders across the total service area to help residents since that time.
The program will pay the current month’s rent or mortgage payments and any past due payments since April 2020 for residents impacted by the pandemic. Households who have already received assistance and are in further need may also reapply. Landlords who accept payments through the relief program must agree not to evict the tenant for non-payment.
Residents interested in applying for assistance should call the agency hotline at 833-437-0114.
National Museum of the Marine Corps open with enhanced COVID-19 precautions
The National Museum of the Marine Corps opened last month with enhanced health and safety protocols in place that can be found on the Museum’s website.
Tun Tavern, based on the legendary colonial era tavern that saw the creation of the Marine Corps in 1775, is open with safety measures in place.
Tavern staff are required to wear masks and gloves and are frequently cleaning high touch areas in the restaurant. Plexiglas screens are strategically placed to ensure minimum exposure.
Tables have been placed with at least 6 feet of space between them as per social distancing guidelines. The Tavern is following the commonwealth of Virginia orders which require that people wear masks when spending time in indoor public settings except when actively eating or drinking.
The Museum store is open and ready for visitors and is implementing similar safety protocols as Tun Tavern.
The store has Plexiglas panels in place and offers contactless payment to minimize exposure. Staff frequently clean all surfaces with disinfectant.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Dec. 25. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 703-784-6107 or visit on the web at www.usmcmuseum.com.
Chelsea Academy is nationally ranked
A school that serves many Fauquier County residents was distinguished recently by the Classic Learning Test for its academic excellence, according to a news release. Chelsea Academy, in Front Royal, was honored this fall by the CLT, which ranked Chelsea number seven among the top 25 schools in the United States in 2020, school officials said in the news release.
Three Chelsea students received individual honors for their exceptional performances. Ava Van Schaick, of Haymarket was named as a National Award Winner, scoring among the top 1% nationwide; James Schwartz, of Front Royal, and Christine Schueckler, of Winchester, were named Regional Scholars ranking among the top students in the Southeast Region.
Headmaster Felix Hernandez, who lives in Marshall, noted, “Chelsea Academy students' performance on this year's CLT tests was superb. Their achievement is even more impressive considering the Classic Learning Test saw an increase in test takers of over 600% this year due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.” Both Chelsea’s headmaster and academic dean, Bernardine Clark, live in Fauquier County.
The CLT is an alternative to the SAT and ACT tests that colleges use to assess students for acceptance. Chelsea students in grades seven through10 take the CLT each spring as an assessment of individual student progress and curriculum outcomes;11th- and 12th-graders take the CLT for college acceptances.
LFCC launches new podcast series “LFCC Stories”
Lord Fairfax Community College is launching its first podcast series.
“LFCC Stories” will feature LFCC students, alumni and professors “sharing their inspiring and heartwarming real-life stories,” according to an LFCC news release.
“The podcast gives those who make LFCC such a special place – our students, former students and our faculty – the chance to share their stories in a more in-depth and intimate way than they have ever been able to do before,” Marketing Director Brandy Boies, who is spearheading the project, said in the news release. “We have had so many amazing people walk through our doors, and this is a great opportunity to share their experiences and successes – and challenges – with a wider audience.”
Janet Michael, an experienced interviewer who hosts “The Valley Today” on The River 95.3 and owns Java Media, is hosting the podcast for LFCC.
You can find the podcast by searching “LFCC Stories” on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or listen online by clicking on the podcast link at the bottom of the LFCC homepage, lfcc.edu.
Fauquier Education Farm announces Fall Farm Festival Fundraiser
Fauquier Education Farm has announced plans for a safe and family-friendly fundraiser at the picturesque Fauquier Education Farm. Tickets go on sale soon.
Each year the proceeds from this fundraising event help the Fauquier Education Farm provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the food programs that feed our neighbors in need. The event also funds agricultural educational opportunities for our volunteer community whose efforts help with farm operations.
Education Farm Executive Director Jim Hankins recalled his thoughts when the COVID shutdown hit: “There wasn’t any thought of shutting down the Fauquier Education Farm, so much of what we do fits squarely into that term, ‘essential service.’ In fact, the Farm’s mission became more important.”
Due to COVID restrictions, this event’s fundraiser will be held outdoors. The outdoor venue easily allows for social distancing so that ticket holders can safely enjoy exploring the farm property to visit farm animals, see farm equipment up close, discover how honey makes it from hive to table, pick a pumpkin decorating kit to decorate and take home, and more. After the farm experience, locally produced food will be provided for guests while they enjoy live music and the beautiful farmscape.
“Our donations to area food banks have made a very important difference in the lives of thousands of families and individuals across our region. Having an abundance of fresh, high quality produce available for those in need has an undeniable positive effect on the health and wellbeing of these families,” said Hankins.
Sponsorship opportunities are available; email Fundraising Committee Lead Natalie Ortiz at fauquieredfarmfundraising@gmail.com for more information.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for a family of four; $75 for a pair; $40 for adults, and $15 for children ages 4 to 17. Children age 3 and under attend for free.
Ticket sales will be via Eventbrite.
Ignite Fauquier offers business assistance program
The Mason Enterprise Center, continuing its effort to “Re-Ignite Fauquier,” has announced a new program to assist local businesses. The Business and Professional Services Peer Group, formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin to offer assistance programs for local small businesses.
Renee Younes, director of the Mason Enterprise Center, said, "The purpose of this group is to provide assistance to those members of the local business community that are facing challenges related to COVID-19. The peer group will provide free initial subject matter related consultation to assist an organization through these difficult times."
For more information, call Renee at 540-216-7100, email ryounes@gmu.edu or visit
Fauquier History Museum hosts ghost tours in October
Join the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail on Oct. 17 or 24 for a journey through Warrenton's history of terrifying occurrences, unexplainable happenings, and scary paranormal sightings. Groups will be guided every 15 minutes between 7 and 8:15 p.m. from the Old Jail in Warrenton throughout the town, where interpreters will tell chilling true tales of the spirits who haunt the buildings and byways.
Advance registration is required for the six timeslots available each night. Tickets are $15 per person and are available on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warrenton-ghost-walks-tickets-119643662415).
This tour is not suitable for children under 12, and all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout.
Fauquier History Museum hosts virtual lecture on Equal Suffrage League of Virginia
On Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., the Fauquier Historical Society will host Barbara C. Batson for a virtual lecture on the history of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia. Batson is co-author of “The Campaign for Woman Suffrage in Virginia” and exhibition coordinator for the Library of Virginia.
As part of the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification, this lecture will discuss the efforts of the largest woman suffrage group in the state and its fight to bring the vote to women in Virginia.
The lecture will take place on Zoom, a videoconferencing tool. Guests must sign up for a free Zoom (https://zoom.us) account and include their email to receive the link for the lecture. Tickets are $6 per person. Purchase tickets on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-lecture-the-equal-suffrage-league-of-virginia-tickets- 119746405723).
Fauquier Livestock Exchange fall festival to take place Oct. 31
The Fauquier Livestock Exchange will host its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7404 John Marshall Highway, Marshall. Admission is free.
Organizers are expecting more than 30 craft vendors, according to the organization’s Facebook page. Trick-or-treating, games and a costume contest will be part of the day’s activities along with a raffle to benefit the livestock exchange.
A food drive for local food banks will also take place, and attendees who bring canned food items will be entered automatically into the raffle. All Fur Animal Rescue will have dogs available for adoption on site.
Those interested in becoming a vendor for the event are asked to email momofkaitlyn1@msn.com or call 703-303-5745.
Face coverings and physical distancing will be mandatory at the event.
Fauquier County announces CARES Act small business grants
The Fauquier County Economic Development Department recently announced the allocation of a second round of CARES Act Small Business Recovery grants. At its September meeting, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors meeting designated a total of $350,000 in grant funding for qualifying County businesses. The funds will support total grants of $320,000 to for-profit businesses, and $30,000 for nonprofits that are currently receiving annual contributory funds from the county as of FY 2021, according to a Fauquier County news release. Banks, financial institutions, and franchise businesses (except those locally owned and operated) are not eligible at this time.
A grassroots collaborative group with representation from The Fauquier County Economic Department, the Fauquier County Economic Advisory Council, the Fauquier Chamber, PATH Foundation, Experience Old Town Warrenton, and the Town of Warrenton worked together to recommend guidelines for eligibility criteria, in conformance with CARES Act funding requirements, the news release said.
“The grant funds come at a time when local businesses have been hit hard with reductions in revenue and cash flow,” county officials said in the news release. “This money will not only help small businesses with operational costs but can also help them adapt to new ways of functioning during COVID-19.”
Businesses qualifying for the grant funds will demonstrate a 25% economic injury due to COVID-19 closures or have COVID-19 related and approved expenses up to $7,500, the news release said. Further eligibility requirements include that the business has been legally operating in the county since Oct. 1, 2019; has fewer than 20 employees; and annual gross receipts of a maximum of $2.5 million in 2019. In addition, the entity must be current on county business personal property taxes; BPOL; real estate taxes; and any other fees or licensing requirements as of Oct. 5, 2020.
Fauquier County Economic Development Department is working with Community Investment Collaborative to administer and manage the grant funds. The county will still retain oversight and management of the CARES Act Grant Fund.
Businesses interested in the grant must fill out a grant interest form. This is not the grant application. The county will use this information to inform businesses when the application period is open. The application is scheduled to open on or about Oct. 5. The link for the grant interest form is https://forms.gle/Yu3hXzhgfu72cdkn8
Lord Fairfax, Fauquier County offer scholarship opportunities
The Lord Fairfax Community College Foundation and Fauquier County will provide limited scholarship opportunities for Fauquier County residents who've been financially impacted by COVID-19 to take Workforce Solutions Career Preparations or Enhancement classes.
Interested individuals should attend a virtual information session:
