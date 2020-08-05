Fauquier supervisors approve funding for ‘COVID-19 Safety Kits’ for 100 businesses
At a recent meeting, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors approved funding for 100 businesses to receive a one-time supply of COVID-19 Safety Kits, using CARES Act funding that was allocated to localities.
This initiative was supported by a business survey conducted by the Fauquier County Department of Economic Development identifying the need, according to a news release from the department.
Each safety kit will include 100 face masks and eight bottles of hand sanitizer to help meet the CDC requirements for safe practices at local businesses, the news release said. Each business must affirm they meet the state coronavirus health and safety guidelines as well as certain Fauquier County criteria.
Fauquier County Department of Economic Development coordinated with the Department of Fire and Emergency Management team “for safe assembly of the kits and to ease distribution to our business community,” according to the news release.
The COVID-19 Safety Kits are available to the first 100 eligible businesses who apply and will be distributed by the Fauquier County Economic Development Office at 35 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Once notified, businesses will have 14 days to retrieve their kit. The registration portal opens on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 8:30 a.m. To apply, visit https://forms.gle/w2MbRRFvtSidwA3t7.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates online COVID-19 dashboard
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has added intensive care unit bed availability and utilization data to the online Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Data Dashboard to help inform the public, government officials and media members about coronavirus hospitalization trends and related information, the association said in a news release.
When it launched in April, the dashboard initially chronicled COVID-19 hospitalizations across the commonwealth, ventilator usage, hospital bed availability and metrics on the number of hospitals experiencing challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of PPE and other needed medical supplies, according to the news release. The dashboard, which is presented with support from VHHA hospital members, has since been updated in early May to feature a “beds added” category, and in June to feature day-over-day hospitalization trend line data.
The latest update to the dashboard features metrics highlighting total ICU hospital bed occupancy rates for COVID-19 and non- COVID patients, the total number of additional ICU surge beds available in the event they become needed, and the statewide ICU bed occupancy rate for both existing beds and surge beds, the news release said.
The dashboard is updated daily with information provided through the Virginia Healthcare Alerting Status System in concert with the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program and VHHA’s Emergency Preparedness team, the news release said.
Visit the dashboard at: https://www.vhha.com/communications/virginia-hospital-covid-19-data-dashboard.
The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail to be featured on paranormal TV show
A reality TV show that follows a Northern Virginia-based paranormal group will feature The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail in an episode airing this week.
“The Witching Hour,” a series that follows the Northern Virginia-based paranormal group, Argos Paranormal, will feature the museum in its latest episode, available on the show’s YouTube channel Aug. 5: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwGcP2rZ6sdlXUoqn9_lMeQ.
According to the show’s synopsis, “These investigators will be pushing themselves to their max limits as they investigate locations at around 3 a.m., also known as the witching hour when paranormal activity is believed to be at an all-time high during the night,” the show synopsis said.
Fauquier Historical Society hosts virtual lecture Saturday, Aug. 8
On Saturday, Aug. 8, the Fauquier Historical Society will host a virtual lecture on the life of Wallis Warfield Simpson, the American woman whose engagement to Edward, Prince of Wales, led to his abdication from the British throne in 1936.
A controversial figure in British history, Wallis has multiple links to Fauquier County, the historical society said in a news release. She knew the area well from her childhood, and she lived in the Warren Green Hotel in Warrenton for several years while awaiting one of her two divorces, the news release said. Wallis also traveled back to Fauquier County several times with her husband after becoming the Duchess of Windsor.
Her story will be told by historian and president of the Fauquier Historical Society, Laura Kelsey.
The virtual lecture will take place on Zoom, a videoconferencing tool. Guests must sign up for a free Zoom account and include their email to receive a link for the lecture. Tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased on the Fauquier Historical Society website at http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events, on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FauquierHistoryMuseum.
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department to offer fair food takeout
The annual Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair set for August has been canceled, due to concerns about COVID-19.
But would-be fairgoers can still enjoy fair food.
Cole Shows Amusements will be set up in front of K & M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supplies from Thursday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. selling “good old-fashioned carnival-style takeout food,” including Italian sausage, cheesesteaks, gyros, chicken pitas, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, candy apples, popcorn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.
Find them at 16033 Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper, next to Lidl and across from Walmart. Part of the proceeds from these sales will go toward the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.
In a news release, Jeff Bailey, life member with the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, said “everyone was very saddened to have to cancel the 2020 fair, but under the circumstances, it was the only thing we could do.
“Everyone around us had already canceled, including Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. More recently both the Fredericksburg and Prince William County Fairs have been canceled; along with the State Fair of Virginia.”
“This is the next best thing that we can do for the community,” Bailey said in the news release.
‘Elevate Black Artists’ exhibit opens in downtown Culpeper
Elevate Co-Work & Community, at 107b E. Davis St., has compiled the work of local Black artists to create an exhibit titled “Elevate Black Artists.”
“This community art show honors and showcases the talents of several artists, of all ages, and is available to view both in person and virtually throughout the month of August,” according to a news release from Elevate.
The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. To view the exhibit virtually, visit www.elevateculpeper.com or follow Elevate on Facebook and Instagram @elevateculpeper.
Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2020 Veterans Day student essay contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6 to 8) and one from high school (grades 9 to 12) entries.
The topic for the 2020 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500 to 750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $200 gift card and each of their teachers will earn receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.
The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11.
Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.
