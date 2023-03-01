Parks, outdoor recreation areas and even sporting event areas like baseball fields are now officially smoke-free as Fauquier County becomes the eighth county in Virginia to participate in Y Street’s Share the Air campaign.
Founded in 2004, Y Street is a prevention program built under the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth that works with high school students to help advocate for a healthier Virginia through classroom-based prevention and after-school programs.
“Our main goals are to amplify the importance of prevention of secondhand smoke and to really increase health equity and make no smoking and no vaping a behavioral norm for all communities in Virginia,” said Rachel Johnston, campaign manager for Share the Air campaign.
Trained Y Street leaders from high schools across the state present to leaders in their local communities about the benefits of committing to smoke-free parklands and outdoor recreation areas. In Fauquier County, Director of Parks and Recreation Gary Rzepecki said the Share the Air campaign aligns with the needs of the community.
“I get a lot of requests from citizens and organizations on things they would like to see,” Rzepecki said.
“I see if their needs or ideas fit into our mission, and this one really does. It does because the national recreation parks association is looking at parks as wellness hubs where people go to be healthier,” Rzepecki said. “And smoking generally is not looked upon as a wellness option.”
From July 2019 to June 2022, Y Street found through an opinion survey of 7,000 respondents that 89% of Virginians believed that “parks and playground should be tobacco-free and vape/e-cigarette free.”
Students from Fauquier High School initially pitched the smoke-free parklands initiative to Rzepecki in 2021, and the parks and recreation board approved moving forward. Two years later, the initiative is now a permanent commitment in Fauquier with support from the board of county supervisors.
And for student-athletes like Sam Paccassi, a sophomore at Fauquier High School, volunteering with Share the Air was a personal commitment to helping himself and others stay healthy on and off the field.
“I’m an athlete, and I need to be healthy with the things around me, so that is one of the most important things for me,” Paccassi said. “I definitely think [share the air] will benefit the younger community here with just allowing kids to get outside in tobacco- and vape-free environments... and to allow them to be out in nature.”
Fauquier County residents can expect to see Share the Air signs and decals posted throughout Fauquier to remind residents of the new commitment to promoting a healthier community for everyone.
“For us, banning and eliminating smoking around [parklands and outdoor recreation areas] improves everybody’s health outcome and really enhances the quality of life as well,” Rzepecki said.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
