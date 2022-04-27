The Fauquier County Architectural Review Board is recognizing exceptional grassroots historic preservation efforts throughout the county with the Fauquier County Award for Preservation Excellence, according to a Tuesday press release. The awards, being given for the first time this year, will be presented annually to individuals, groups, organizations or businesses that have made a significant contribution to the preservation and/or protection of a Fauquier County historic resource.
The W. H. Irwin Fleming Award will be given for projects involving the preservation or rehabilitation of historic architecture. The John K. Gott Award will be awarded for projects consisting of historical research, written works of history, public education and advocacy. The M. Meade Palmer Award will be given for projects involving restoration and preservation of cultural landscapes and protection of archaeological sites.
Recipients for 2022 are:
Grace Episcopal Church, 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland, Virginia
Grace Episcopal Church will receive a W. H. Irwin Fleming Award. Constructed in 1908, the church’s roof was showing signs of failure by 2017. Working with TYL Inc. of Ruther Glen, Virginia, the original roofing was meticulously removed and replaced with Buckingham slate. The new roof is expected to last another 100 years.
Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, and Piedmont Environmental Council, 45 Horner St., Warrenton
AAHA and PEC will receive a John K. Gott Award for the Fauquier County African American History Interactive Story Map completed in 2021. The two groups worked collaboratively to produce a e research and education project with a grant from the PATH Foundation and support from the Fauquier County GIS Department. With descriptive text and historical photographs, the online story map provides an opportunity for people to easily access information about the history and contributions of Fauquier County's African American communities, schools and churches established before and after the Civil War. The story map is available at https://www.aahafauquier.org/storymap1.
First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, Virginia
First Baptist Church will receive a W. H. Irwin Fleming Award for the exceptional restoration of the church’s stained-glass windows. At the time of its construction in 1892, First Baptist Church was called “one of the handsomest buildings” in Warrenton. It is believed that the lancet, stained-glass windows were installed in the sanctuary around 1915, each crafted by an unknown master craftsman, some with hand-painted Christian motifs, such as the window titled “Christ at the door,” made of painted glass, opalescent glass, rippled glass, and shaped colored glass. By 2015, these windows were in a state of decay. First Baptist Church hired Epiphany Studios which completed the restoration work in 2016, improving the building’s energy efficiency and preserving the historic windows for another 100 years.
For more information regarding the 2022 award projects, Wendy Wheatcraft, Fauquier County Preservation Planner, can be reached at (540) 422-8210 or wendy.wheatcraft@fauquiercounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.