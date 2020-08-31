Fauquier County is developing a database of local contractors that are willing to assist property owners with the removal of an existing stand of running bamboo on their property, Fauquier County Administrator Paul S. McCulla said.
On Aug. 13, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors passed two ordinances aimed at protecting property and the environment from running bamboo, an invasive species of bamboo, according to a county news release.
One of the new ordinances requires landowners whose property contains running bamboo to prevent it from spreading onto other properties and within 15 feet of a public road or right of way. The second ordinance makes it unlawful for landowners to allow the overgrowth of vegetation including grass, weeds, and other foreign growth, which includes running bamboo, on their property.
If a landowner refuses to remedy the overgrowth after notice from the County, the County may have it cut and record a lien against the property for the remediation expenses.
The ordinance does not apply to agriculturally zoned land or active farming operations. Violations of either ordinance may result in the imposition of civil penalties against the property owners.
In a news release, McCulla said that information about the database, along with bamboo abatement practices, will be posted on the county government’s website soon.
“Hopefully, these ordinances will serve as a deterrent to the planting of any additional running bamboo without effective containment measures in place,” McCulla said in the news release. “In the meantime, we will work with property owners who are genuinely trying to abate an existing running bamboo problem on their property by providing information about effective bamboo abatement practices and, for those who need professional assistance, a list of local contractors from which they can choose to purchase services.”
McCulla said a phone number for reporting stands of nuisance bamboo will also be posted on the county website soon.
“Bamboo is a fast growing, perennial grass that is found in two varieties: clumping and running. The ordinances target the running variety due to its aggressive and damaging spreading behavior,” the county news release said. “It is an invasive species known to spread by rhizomes in its root system.”
Running bamboo can spread up to 15 feet per year, encroaching quickly on neighboring properties, resulting in destruction of the natural environment, structures, roads, and walkways, according to the county news release.
The ordinances’ stated purposes are “to preserve and protect private and public property, indigenous plant materials, and property values from the damaging spread of running bamboo grasses,” the news release said.
(1) comment
Soooooo, technically you can have your house taken away from you because you didn’t mow the lawn? Can’t wait to see this over reach of government be used out of context to hand land over for “imminent domain”, without triggering an actual imminent domain.
There are way better ways to deal with an invasive species, like running bamboo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.