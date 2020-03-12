The board of supervisors met this morning and is scheduled to meet again tonight at 6:30 p.m. A press release from County Administrator Paul McCulla said, "If you are concerned about attending the upcoming Fauquier County Board of Supervisors’ budget hearing on March 19 or any other board of supervisors’ meeting, please remember that you may submit your comments via e-mail or regular mail and note that all meetings of the board of supervisors are televised and may be accessed through the county’s website."
The press release said, "Fauquier County, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. The board of supervisors and county government have been hard at work to help try to minimize the spread and severity of the virus in our county.
"County staff has been, and continues to be, in direct contact with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Health District regarding the potential spread of the virus and the actions that need to be taken by the county and citizens to limit its spread and the health effects of the illness.
"The county is currently working closely with federal, state and local agencies, along with the local school division, to ensure to the best extent possible that our citizens are prepared for this event. To that end, the county urges its citizens to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding the coronavirus including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol;
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth;
- Avoid contact with people who are sick;
- Stay home when you are sick (Symptoms of COVID-19);
- Self-quarantining if you believe you have the flu or have come in contact with someone who has or is suspected to have the virus;
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash;
- Frequent cleaning and sanitization of surfaces with cleaners meeting CDC guidelines;
- Avoid events or trips that involve large crowds and gatherings and adherence to distancing requirements (6 feet of separation) when meeting with people;
- Avoid close contact to include not shaking hands; and
- Citizens age 65 and over or those citizens who have underlying medical conditions which may make them more susceptible to the flu or pneumonia should keep in close consultation with your doctor regarding other actions you may need to take to safeguard your health in this matter."
The statement continues, "If you are concerned that you may have been exposed to the virus or that you may have the virus, please follow CDC guidance and self-quarantine for a period of not less than 14 days.
"If your symptoms become severe, seek appropriate medical guidance from your doctor. Recent guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization provides that large gatherings of people (currently identified as gatherings more than 250 people) should be avoided during this outbreak."
The statement offers resources for more information. "If you wish to access current CDC, Commonwealth of Virginia or Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Health Division materials for guidance regarding the coronavirus and what additional actions you make take, please see the following web addresses:
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/
Commonwealth of Virginia: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Health District: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/"
The press release reminds residents, "You may also go to Fauquier County’s website at: https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/ to access and review materials related to that guidance. Please remember to check back to these sites often as recommended practices and guidance from the CDC have changed in the past and may change in the future."
The statement concludes, "Please know that Fauquier County is taking all actions necessary to ensure the continuity of governmental services to our citizens and that if we all take the appropriate actions necessary and recommended by the CDC, we may be able to help minimize the spread and severity of this strand of the flu. Remember, keep calm and wash your hands frequently."
