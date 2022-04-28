For three decades, Fauquier Community Child Care has provided before and after school childcare programming and summer camps to as many as 700 Fauquier County children annually. On April 23, 27 Fauquier Community Child Care staff and board members donned bright purple shirts to celebrate the organization’s 30th anniversary at Rady Park.
Just an hour into the anniversary event, guests were being sent to overflow parking lots. In addition to the Rady Park playground, there was music, corn hole, hula hoops and tick-tack-toe, face painting and a game of kickball. Timberlake’s 540 food truck was also busy feeding families.
The FCCC program has grown over the years. Since inception, the organization has served more than 8,000 children. To attend, children must be at least kindergarten age and reside in the county.
Remington resident Kiara Branch and her husband Johnathan send their 8-year-old daughter Mikayla, a second grader at M.M. Pierce Elementary School, to FCCC after-school care three times each week. “I like to hang out and play with my friends,” she said. When FCCC isn’t open, she misses it.
The Branches have demanding careers as federal government contractors. “I enjoy the flexibility of FCCC and find the pricing reasonable,” said Johnathan Branch. His wife agreed. “This is our first year with FCCC. I really appreciate the daily updates on how Mikayla has done and if she may be having a bad day. We also receive updates on any accidents she may have had. Mikayla has really connected with Ms. Tara [Gibson] at her school’s program. We just love her,” she added.
FCCC community supporters were also present at Saturday’s celebration. “We know we can’t do all this alone. We are happy to work with anyone in the community,” said Melissa German, FCCC director for the past 14 years. “We work closely with several community organizations to make sure kids’ needs are being met,” she said.
German said the pandemic offered exceptional challenges. “I am proud of my staff. They showed up each day, despite the uncertainties, to make sure we are helping the children. We ran four learning centers at elementary schools during COVID for virtual students,” German said.
Now FCCC workers are helping to undo some of COVID negative impacts. “We are very aware of the impact COVID had on children’s mental health and are helping those who need it to ease back into social environments,” said German.
History
FCCC launched in 1991 to address the hundreds of elementary school children that needed quality childcare. German said, “There were many individuals and organizations who helped start FCCC — CADRE, the Community Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education, was one of the founding members of FCCC, along with Larry Miller of Fauquier County Parks and Recreation, Jan Selbo of the Department of Social Services and Beverly Butterfield of the Fauquier County Cooperative Extension office. They were concerned about children who were left to themselves at the end of the school day. As a rural community, they asked, ‘what were the students doing after school?’”
The founders received a $10,000 grant from the Department of Social Services and opened the first FCCC afterschool programs at C.M. Bradley and Mary Walter elementary schools. Grace Miller Elementary School was added the following year. The program grew and today has programs at ten sites at county elementary and middle schools, as well as a summer camp for children and pre-teens.
Over the years, FCCC has attracted loyal supporters. Board Vice Chair Jim Yergin has been with FCCC for 28 years. “I joined the board as part of encouraged community involvement through my employer at the time. My son had just been born,” he said. Yergin’s son attended FCCC when he became a rising kindergartener, and Yergin said he has stayed involved because he finds it personally rewarding to be involved with an organization that provides such a needed service to the community.
Beth Howser has a similar story. Current board chair and member for 15 years, she credits FCCC for enabling her and her husband to pursue fulltime jobs. “Both of our sons, now 21 and 19, grew up in FCCC. Our older son, Zach, even came back to work at the summer camp for three years,” said Howser. Although she no longer has children in the program, Howser continues to serve in a variety of roles. “I stay because it is a wonderful organization that takes care of one of our most important resources in the community -- our children,” she said.
Zach Howser said he knows FCCC is important. “FCCC was a vital part of my childhood, both as part of my school day and making life-long friendships. FCCC continued into my high school years as my first summer job, and I can honestly say, it was the most fun I think you can have working. I was able to see how the staff handled many real-life situations in such a professional manner while still showing how much they cared about each child. I enjoyed working with the kids and seeing them grow in only eight weeks and then getting high-fives and hugs all over town when I saw my kids – it was pretty awesome. I will always have great memories from FCCC -- they have been a part of my family since I was 7 years old.”
Andrea Eck, board treasurer, agreed. “I became more involved during the pandemic. I was very impressed at how FCCC made sure essential workers had someplace to bring their children so they could continue going to work every day. In the early days of the pandemic, this was extremely important.”
Fauquier FISH has close ties with FCCC. “We run our Weekend Power Pack throughout the school year to meet the needs of food insecure children in the community. The Weekend Power Pack program launched in Spring 2014, and we quickly realized that we had no way to reach the students during the summer months. FCCC invited us to bring the Power Packs to their central office location for distribution. Thanks to them, we are helping food insecure students throughout the summer months,” said Megan Oakley, Fauquier FISH Board member.
Representatives from Verdun Adventure Bound were also present Saturday to organize games and share information about the Too Good For Drugs program, a youth substance abuse prevention and resiliency skill development evidence based curriculum; it’s offered at several FCCC afterschool programs. “The program goes beyond teaching students about the dangers of substance use by teaching the skills they need to overcome stress, to manage peer pressure, to develop effective communication/social skills and more. We believe this works to treat the problem rather than only the symptoms. Verdun Adventure Bound is presenting this curriculum to youth in Fauquier County in partnership with several schools and with FCCC,” said Sean McElhinney, Verdun director. This program is funded by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.
For more information about FCCC or to enroll in summer camp, those interested may visit https://fcccva.org.
