Fauquier climate meeting brings warnings — and some practical ideas

A cross section of Fauquier County leaders met Wednesday, Nov. 17 to consider ways the county could adapt to climate change and mitigate its causes. Spurred by warnings of heat waves, droughts, floods and invasive species, the group shared and debated ideas for addressing climate threats and agreed to continue the process.
The meeting was sponsored by the Fauquier Climate Change Group, a collection of concerned citizens and local leaders and the Piedmont Environment Council, dedicated to promoting and protecting the Piedmont’s natural resources. It was attended by 13 representatives from government agencies, conservation groups and the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce.
“We saw a problem coming and decided we wanted to do something about it,” said Kevin O’Neill, the climate group’s director. Cindy Burbank, a member who led the meeting, said the climate group was not focused on the global issues but on “what could be done locally.”
To that end, the first half of the meeting was taken up with a review of climate change predictions and possible responses that the PEC had recently prepared as a resource for Albemarle County. The review, a 60-page paper, included examples of climate initiatives in six other rural localities across the nation. They ranged from the small and personal to the broad and ambitious.
Some localities started with government initiatives, such as greener public buildings and then moved on to community and private efforts. Others went the opposite route, starting with community approaches like education, local food, zero waste or reduced energy use.
Blacksburg, Virginia, for instance, encourages residents to wash clothes in only cold water and to make their homes more energy efficient. The city is also considering housing policies that reduce auto commuting. Summit County, Colorado focuses on the value of and threats to its forests. Nearby Fort Collins has added more bike routes and emphasizes preserving its natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle. The city of Everett, Washington, lists its initiatives and scores them in various categories, like impact, equity, feasibility and co-benefits to make sure they result in action.
While the paper was prepared for Albemarle, the thinking was that the climate effects that Albemarle faces will be seen in Fauquier too. And its responses could be considered by Fauquier as well.
According to Kat Imhoff, the PEC’s senior conservation fellow based in Charlottesville, Albemarle adopted phase one of a climate action plan in October 2020, and is now working on a climate vulnerability and risk assessment. Charlottesville is developing a climate action plan this year.
Whether such broad climate change policies could come from the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors is unclear. Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, who attended the meeting, said, “Unfortunately, climate change has become somewhat politicized and that makes it more difficult.” But the attendees also agreed that the supervisors are responsive to specific measures that address local climate effects – like flooding or solar panels on rooftops, for instance.
To set the stage for discussion, the PEC authors of the Albemarle study warned of climate effects likely to be seen in Fauquier. “It is fairly clear that we are going to see large increases in temperature by the end of the century,” said Joshua Press-Williams, a PEC research fellow who helped prepare the paper. He said temperatures could be 9 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit hotter in summer and 5 to 6 degrees warmer in winter by that time.
He said other effects include: Precipitation increasing at a rate of 0.26 inches every decade; a mosquito season that is already 20 days longer than in the past; new species of insects harmful to trees and agriculture and more invasive plant species.
The Albemarle PEC presenters also raised the issue of rainfall and its effect on water levels. They noted increased precipitation does not necessarily translate into more groundwater, as rain from storms runs off the ground quickly and does not soak in. Mike Focazio, vice-chair of the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority, said that of the 42 inches of rainfall that Fauquier sees annually, two-thirds or more of it is lost in evaporation, and in the end only about two inches of the rainfall makes its way into the groundwater.
Julie Bolthouse, the PEC’s Fauquier land-use coordinator, ticked off other local concerns: drought, flooding, shifting plant and animal species, and the need to move toward renewable energy.
Discussion also included placement of solar utilities in Fauquier. Ken Alm, a board member of Citizens for Fauquier County, said the county had a good, though restrictive, solar ordinance. He warned against the county becoming too solar-resistant, because, he felt, if the county does not allow solar facilities, “the state might force us to.” He suggested that their group might do a study to identify the best locations for solar installations in the county.
Others suggested opening discussions with builders of flat-topped buildings to encourage them to lease their roof space to solar developers. Fauquier Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alec Burnett said it would help to get developers involved in climate discussions. Some talked of solar facilities where the panels are placed high enough to accommodate farming or of placing solar panels on the cleared land beneath transmission lines.
There was talk of getting funding for climate-related initiatives, and Burbank said she had begun studying the just-enacted 2,000-page Biden infrastructure bill for funds that Fauquier could tap. She said the bill “has a lot of money for charging stations, including money that local governments can directly access,” plus funding for placing pollinator-friendly plants in transportation corridors and fighting invasive species.
As the meeting ended, all agreed that they were just beginning a productive conversation and vowed to meet again. Burbank said she would invite more leaders and later asked all attendees to make a list of ideas – big and small – that could become part of the next session.
She said the point of the meeting was to invite key leaders and “encourage them; make them aware that climate change is happening; and that we ought to be figuring out how it's affecting the county and what we can do to protect all the things that are special here in Fauquier County.”
