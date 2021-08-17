Fauquier Chamber names former town councilman to top leadership role

Alec Burnett has been named as the new executive director of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce effective Sept. 1, the organization announced Tuesday; Burnett will replace interim executive director Carlton Shutt. Burnett represented Ward 2 of the Warrenton Town Council from 2016 to 2020 and currently works in operations and branding for Hilton Hotels.
"He understands the unique and special gifts that Fauquier County has to offer," said chair of the board of directors, Marianne Clyde, in a press release. "He is a strong advocate for business, which uniquely qualifies him to lead us into our next 100 years."
Michelle Coe, who will become the board's chair next year, was also quoted in the press release. “As we continue to move though the pandemic, the chamber’s board of directors has been fully engaged in finding ways to build resiliency — not only within the organization, but for Fauquier County businesses, as well," she said.
"Engaging Alec Burnett is one step forward in a larger strategic plan to create the Chamber as a strong resource for the Fauquier business community.”
According to the press release, Burnett was previously the general manager and chief operating officer at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
The Fauquier Chamber "focuses on providing development and publication of promotional/descriptive materials, business seminars and community forums on local concerns," according to its website.
