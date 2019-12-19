State, county and town officials met in the PATH Foundation offices Thursday, Dec. 12, for the annual legislative session sponsored by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce. About 70 attended the meeting, which affords elected officials an opportunity to share their priorities; the public has an opportunity to ask questions as well.
State representatives in attendance were: Mark Cole, R-88th, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, and Del. Michael Webert, R-18th. Sen Jill Vogel, R-27th was not able to be present. Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill and vice chairman of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) represented the town and county.
“It’s been a really good year for the county,” said McDaniel, who gave a brief recap of where the county stands in terms of expanding broadband services, work on the airport terminal and Central Sports Complex, access to the Rappahannock River, employee compensation and school safety measures. (See sidebar for more detail.)
Nevill stressed his focus on making Warrenton a place where people could live, work and play. Recently, new signage appeared in town as part of a tourism branding initiative. “Infrastructure is the life blood of any healthy community,” said Nevill as he spoke about the town’s continuing work to fill empty storefronts on Main Street, expand what he calls “healthy lifestyle centers” and the arts, and ways that more workforce housing in town could become a reality.
Workforce housing
All representatives agreed that workforce housing remains a priority issue, but it’s also a complicated one.
“There’s no easy answer,” said McDaniel adding that the high cost of land in Fauquier makes providing affordable housing more challenging. She did commend the work of Middleburg-based Windy Hill Development Co. and their projects in The Plains and Marshall but added, “it can’t all be done by nonprofits.”
Fauquier’s commuters now account for 64% of the population. “Those over 66 far outpace younger residents,” said Nevill, who would like to see more accommodations for those who don’t want to drive but would rather walk for necessities and entertainment. Nevill said bringing in private investment dollars and changing zoning to allow for ground-floor residential in town could help. Another option is continuing to work with the Virginia Housing Development Authority for community impact grants.
“We continue to look for ways to increase urban housing density while preserving the rural character of the county,” said Nevill.
Webert agreed. “We need to keep our green spaces green,” he said while acknowledging the challenge that localities face when it comes to providing workforce housing. He said that state and pass-through federal money might be available. Webert also believes that “speeding up the permitting process” will help.
Right to work
“Virginia is ranked number one for doing business, but we are last as far as how we treat the working class,” said Guzman, who feels that it is the children who suffer most. While acknowledging that many businesses she knows pay higher than the minimum wage ($7.25), it is impossible to live on that salary. She did state that she would not introduce legislation to repeal right to work nor would she introduce legislation to increase the minimum wage. However, she may introduce legislation for paid sick time.
Safety on U.S. 17 and cellphones while driving
Most states have pending legislation to put hands-free phone laws in place to encourage drivers to keep their minds on the road. In neighboring Maryland, the law prohibits the use of a hand-held phone while driving. This includes the writing, sending or reading of a text or electronic message. Fines are accessed between $75 and $175.
Webert would like to see Virginia added to the numbers of hands-free states; he referred to bipartisan efforts by Del. Chris Collins, R-29th, of Winchester, and Del. Mike Mullin, D-93rd, of Williamsburg, to make that happen.
Webert said that in working with the Fauquier County supervisors and Sheriff Bob Mosier, he would like to see speeding fines increased along U.S. 17. “It’s very dangerous…we need safety measures to slow people down,” said Webert.
Broadband
McDaniel, while acknowledging the strides that have been made in providing reliable internet connections, said that “broadband is a hot button issue.”
“This should be treated like a utility…like electricity or water…it has an impact on real estate and an impact on education and learning.”
McDaniel paid accolades to one of her colleagues on the board, Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run), and his efforts in the southern part of the county. “He doesn’t complain when there’s a setback…he just keeps looking for solutions,” said McDaniel. She said that efforts to lure top-tier providers like Verizon and Comcast have not proved fruitful.
“DataStream is the best we’ve seen,” said McDaniel of service that is now available in Casanova and Goldvein.
Part of Webert’s district is in Rappahannock County. He offered kudos to Rappahannock Electric, which is putting down fiber. There will be new trunk lines for local businesses to access. “It’s all about partnerships,” he said.
Gun rights
Thursday’s legislative session came on the morning before a massive gathering in Warrenton on gun rights. Fauquier supervisors listened to public comments for some four hours on a proposed Second Amendment resolution. The vote on their since-revised resolution will be Monday, Dec. 23.
As Democrats now have the majority in both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, potential gun restrictions were a concern among several that attended the meeting.
As a prelude, Guzman reassured the audience that no legislation would pass that is in violation of state or federal laws regarding the Second Amendment. She also acknowledged loopholes in the system. “Who needs to buy more than one gun per month?” That comment prompted several in the crowd to say, “I do.”
“There is no safer time to be a Virginian,” said Webert who emphasized his strong support for the Second Amendment. “We do not want to diminish a citizen’s right to protect themselves or their families…I would hate to see policies that would make criminals overnight.”
The Fauquier Chamber is planning a Day at the Capitol in Richmond. Check www.fauquierchamber.org for details.
The 2020 General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Richmond. The session will run through Saturday, March 7. To learn more about state legislators and proposed legislation, visit www.virginiageneralassembly.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.