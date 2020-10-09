The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce will host a Micro Enterprise Symposium from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 16 to help participants build business success. The symposium will be held at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Warrenton campus.
According to the chamber’s website at fauquierchamber.org, the event will feature networking opportunities and three learning tracks, “each geared toward business owners at varying stages of their business development cycle.” Track 1 is “Turning your passion into a business;” track 2 is “Moving from startup to stable;” and track 3 is “Next level business.”
Participants will be able to attend in person or virtually, via Zoom. Admission is $25 for an in-person ticket, $20 for a virtual ticket. According to the chamber website at fauquierchamber.org, sponsorships are available by contacting events@fauquierchamber.org.
The keynote address will be presented by Jonathan Aberman, dean of the School of Business & Technology at Marymount University. He will speak on “Entrepreneurship in the ‘What’s next?’ economy.”
Aberman is a venture investor, innovation consultant, university professor and media commentator. He is identified on the chamber website as a leader of change and influence in print and television media. He has been recognized by Washingtonian magazine as a “Tech Titan,” by the Washington Business Journal as a member of the “Power 100” and by the Commonwealth of Virginia as one of its “'50 Most Influential Entrepreneurs in the Commonwealth.”
Breakout sessions will include:
- SWOT and PEST: Not an exterminator company, but company branding builders
- Finding your way by flushing it out: Building your business when your vision isn't clear
- Networking like a (virtual) rock star
- Burn your business plan
- Organizational growth requires thoughtful leadership
- Planning for the culture you want
- Lean startup: Validating your business model
- Untether your business with technology
- Saving your date: A business pivot success story
Chamber events coordinator Carlton Shutt said that speakers have agreed to stay on in their "virtual rooms" in between sessions to interact with attendees. There will be separate rooms for each of the three educational tracks. Several 10- to 15-minute breaks have been built into the schedule so participants can interact.
All presentations will be recorded and made available to registered attendees after the event.
Piedmont Press & Graphics in Warrenton is a major sponsor of the symposium.
