The board of directors of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce has voted to “temporarily eliminate the executive position and assign duties to staff, board members and volunteers,” according to a press release Friday morning.
Joe Martin will step down as president of the chamber after 10 years in the job.
The press release said, “The Fauquier Chamber is and always has been focused on growth, support and enhancement of the Fauquier business community. The arrival of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on local businesses. The board of directors recognizes that proactive and decisive changes must be made to ensure the continued long-term financial health of the chamber, so our membership and the Fauquier business community can continue to grow and thrive.”
Chris Coutts, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said in the press release, “Moving forward, we remain intensely focused on supporting and assisting businesses in our region and look forward to creating and building new partnerships.”
The release said, “Joe Martin has led the Fauquier Chamber for the past 10 years with a sparkling wit, determination and constant attention to developing the business community. His devotion to the Fauquier Chamber membership is well known.”
The release continues, “The board of directors sends him forth with respect, gratitude and best wishes in his future endeavors.”
Coutts added, “Through his hard work, Joe has made a lasting impact on our community. We honor and thank him for all he has accomplished during his time with the chamber.”
Martin is quoted in the release: “It has been my extreme pleasure to be a part of this chamber and this community for the past 10 years. I look back on all the positive changes we have made and the energy we have brought into the Fauquier Business community. Looking back, I am very proud of the way we have brought the businesses and community together.”
Chamber events are planned in the coming months to provide networking opportunities and educational events. Sylvia McDevitt, membership coordinator, will continue to meet regularly with Fauquier business owners.
The Fauquier Chamber has offices at 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 25 in Warrenton (540-347-4414). Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
