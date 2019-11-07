The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce held its 33rd annual Gala and meeting Saturday evening at the Fauquier Springs Country Club. The tables were full and merriment in full swing.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of this year's winners in four categories.
Taking home Nonprofit Business of the Year is Verdun Adventure Bound. Founded by Dr. David "Doc" Synder in 1999, the educational outdoor center celebrated 20 years of serving the community this year. The facility spans more than 55 acres of natural habitat, offering groups an ideal setting for team-building events and adventure experiences geared for youth or adults.
Executive Director Honore Hastings was delighted and surprised. “I’m thrilled to be among these other nonprofits, on behalf of Verdun Adventure Bound … thank you,” said Hastings. Other nominees in that category were Leadership Fauquier and Lord Fairfax Community College.
Small Business of the Year went to Grioli's Italian Bistro in Bealeton. "I'm blessed to be in this community," said owner Vinny Vitale who uses a long-held family recipe for his sauce. Heralding from a Sicilian family with deep roots in the restaurant business going back some five decades, Vitale grew up hearing and listening to his grandmother’s advice: “eat well and eat Italian.” Vitale’s father immigrated from Sicily and opened his first shop in 1969.
Vitale has called Fauquier County home since 2007. In October of that year, he opened Grioli’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria in Bealeton. Since then, the restaurant has garnered a reputation for offering great food using fresh ingredients coupled with great service. Vitale is also known for his strong “give back to the community” ethic. Grioli’s has a presence at the annual Relay for Life event, for instance. Others competing for that title were Constant Water and Linda Wright with JAFRA.
Large Business of the Year went to Updegrove, McDaniel, McMullen & Chiccehitto, PLC. Mary Leigh McDaniel, who represents the Marshall District on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors and is seeking re-election beamed.
With more than 40 years of experience, the team at Updegrove, McDaniel McMullen & Chiccehitto, includes a cadre of experienced CPAs and accountants with in-depth expertise providing accounting and financial strategic planning services. They serve businesses, individuals, trusts, estates and nonprofits with offices in Warrenton and Leesburg. “Thank you so much for the opportunity of working with you,” said an ebullient staff member Sarah Marshall as she joined McDaniel and Lisa Chiccehitto to receive the award plaque from Chamber President Joe Martin. Others in the large business category included Chestnut Forks Athletic Club and Oak View National Bank.
Lynne Richman Bell with the Boys and Girls Club took home the evening's highest accolade; she was named Business Person of the Year. Bell has served as the organization’s second executive director since 2014. Opening its doors in 1997, the Boys and Girls Club operated out of Taylor Middle School. In 2009, it moved to its current location on Keith Street. A second club is now open at Cedar Lee Middle School. Offering a safe place to learn and grow, the Boys and Girls Club provides a haven for the county’s youth. Bell has been instrumental in the club’s success through her effective and heart-centered leadership.
Bell was ecstatic. "We have such an incredible capacity for greatness," she remarked.
Scott Harlan with Talk 19 Media and the Rev. Dr. Wes Shortridge with Liberty Community Church shared the spotlight as nominees in the Businessperson of the Year category.
The Chamber's membership has grown to more than 500 members in 2019. Incoming chairman Chris Coutts, from Lord Fairfax Community College, who succeeds Kathy Godfrey from Appleton Campbell, looks to more growth in the future, "I want to get some of the magic … that we saw with the Nationals win … into bringing people together."
Emcee Ken Harvey, a former Redskins linebacker and current fitness trainer and sports columnist, added a lot of laughter to the evening. It was a celebratory time.
Libby Moore won the evening’s raffle drawing, entitling her to a night’s stay at the Blackhorse Inn as well as a visit to four local wineries among other goodies.
(1) comment
Ken Harvey rocked it! Was the most fun I've ever had at a Gala, ever.
