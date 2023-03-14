The Falcons’ boys lacrosse program reached new heights the last two years, winning two straight Class 4 Region B titles and making strong runs into the state tournament.
Fifth-year coach J.B. Tippett hopes this season is just as dominant.
But he sees some tough teams taking aim at his new dynasty.
“There are a number of great teams in our district, Kettle Run, Brentsville and Meridian to name a few, that are hungry and looking to knock us off as Region 4B champions. I see this as the most competitive spring of lacrosse in Region 4B history,” Tippett said.
The Falcons’ new look lineup starts with the man in the net, junior goalie Reece Theoret. He’ll be protected by senior Brendon O’Hara, a key cog in the defensive unit last year, as well as senior Griffin Barrett and juniors Chase Leazer, Riley Beahm and Hudson Crites.
Like the defense, the midfield unit looks a lot different than last year’s dynamic group.
Senior Grady Panagos and junior Kobe Link were important contributors in 2022, and they’ll have a major role in filling the void left from last season’s departures. Junior Talen Ritenour and sophomores Christian Friedl and Austin Capparelli will receive an increased role too.
As for the attack, experienced junior Billy Brooks is joined by juniors Brandon Frear, Joey Renzi and sophomore Same Roteman.
Despite all the new faces, Tippett is confident that this year’s squad is up to the task of carrying on the winning culture that Fauquier has built.
“Our roster consists of many great ball players on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We are very excited about the team we have put together this season.”
Fauquier’s hot run started in 2019 when the Falcons went 10-6 and made it to the Class 4 state tournament. In 2020, they started 2-0 before the pandemic shut down all spring sports.
The pandemic-shortened 2021 season was the breakthrough year, featuring a 10-2 mark, a region title win and loss in the state semifinals.
In 2022, Fauquier had its finest season, going 18-1. Their only loss came in the state quarterfinals in a heartbreaking 16-15 overtime loss to Dominion.
The opening game is March 13 at home against Gainesville.
“I believe we will have another very successful season,” Tippett said.
