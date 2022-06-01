County athletes are headed to this weekend's Class 4 state track meet with a fistful of regional medals in hand.
Action begins at noon Friday at the Liberty University complex in Lynchburg and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Fauquier led the local contingent at the May 25 Region 4C championships hosted by Lightridge, finishing fourth in the girls and boys divisions.
"I think everyone of those kids went out there and fought really hard and made us very proud," FHS coach Quentin Jones said of the two squads. "They went out and fought for every point they could get, every inch they could throw or jump.”
Loudoun Valley claimed the girls title, 77.5-72, over Handley, with Tuscarora (69), Fauquier (62), Sherando (47) and Millbrook (46) rounding out the top six. Loudoun County topped the boys field with 105.5 points, ahead of Handley (88), Loudoun Valley (73) and Fauquier (60).
The top four place winners in individual events and relays at regionals advanced to states, plus those meeting state qualifying standards from earlier meets. The top eight finishers at the state meet will score.
Kettle Run's girls tallied 26 of their 28 points in two field events, with Colleen Schaner leading the way with a gold medal pole vault of 11 feet, six inches. Ashley Nickerson was the runner-up at 10-6. Hannah Carlson was another silver medalist with her shot put of 34-4.
Sprinter Isabelle Cavins paced the Liberty girls with her 100-meter dash bronze medal in 12.75 seconds. Maya Turner's time of 1:01.13 placed her fourth in the 400 meters. Ryan Wilson had a
The goal for the state meet is to continue on an upward track against the Class 4 division's top athletes.
The Falcon boys quartet of Jack Carter, Colin Ashby, Jonas Reutzel and Peter Paccassi won the 3200-meter relay in 8:14.04 to lead the boys unit.
David Shaw was a prime example of a Fauquier athlete peaking for the postseason by adding a whopping five inches to his previous best height to earn second in the high jump at 6-1. Fauquier also garnered a silver in the 1600 relay, as Paccassi and Carter combined with David Mayfield and John Bynaker to finish in 3:30.19.
Josh Burke and Dylan Damer both cleared 10-6 to place second and third, respectively, in the pole vault. Steven Pasquale added a fourth at 9-0.
Cassidy Scott continued her strong spring with an 800-meter victory in 2:14.37, while Kiki Wine (2:24.26) took fifth.
Madison Bayliff added more than seven feet to her previous discus throw for second at 120-9. Stephanie Clark added forth with a throw of 111-0. Bayliff (fifth) and Clark (seventh) also scored in the shot put.
Long jumper Evie Goetz grabbed fourth in the event with an effort of 16-10.25, nearly eight inches better than her seeding marK.
"We always talk about getting just a little bit better. It's going to be tough, but just do what we did [at the district and region meets]," Jones said. "I'd love to get everyone of my kids in scoring position, try pushing them into the top eight [of their events].
"Hopefully, we can walk out of there with smiles on our faces...kids being proud of their performances."
