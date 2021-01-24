Wanna know how short this boys basketball season is?
The Fauquier Falcons completed a third of their abbreviated boys basketball season in the first week by going 3-0 with wins over Kettle Run, Warren County and Liberty.
Coach Wayne Brizzi unveiled a new lineup anchored by his top returnee, 6-foot-4 senior sharpshooter Thurman Smith, who shined with 23 points and 15 rebounds in a season-opening 57-54 overtime win against Kettle Run.
“Thurman worked on his skills in the offseason. Last year he was mainly a shooter. Now he handles the ball and sets other people up. He’s 6-4. Height is nice, he can still shoot it and take it to the hole. He’s become a great leader for us,” Brizzi said.
As a result of his blistering start, Smith is drawing interest from NCAA Division 3 schools Ferrum and Eastern Mennonite, both in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
As usual, Brizzi is looking for contributions from everyone on his 13-man roster, which includes nine juniors, two sophomores and just two seniors.
Also serving a key role is Sam Potucek, a senior who plays some point guard and keeps the team in balance. “Sam has given us a lot of leadership. Knowing what to do makes a difference. He’s a coach on the court,” Brizzi said.
At 6-5, Chris Chirasello gives the Falcons rebounding and interior defense.
Shooting guard Luke Harris scored 12 points in the KRHS win and plays solid defense. The new point guard is Oscar Lemus Mendoza, with Michael Fitts also doing some ballhandling.
Trevor Lawson is emerging as an energy guy off the bench.
Dyan Taylor had seven overtime points against Kettle Run, and shoots well.
“Coming into the year we lost a lot of points and we lost a lot of rebounds and stats. It was up in the air how we’d start out,” said coach Brizzi.
Despite the strong showing, Brizzi isn’t sure what to expect of a squad consisting mostly of new “well-schooled” players up from JV. He notes Kettle Run played without star guard Jordan Tapscott and Liberty was short-handed as well, missing star guard Russell Morton. The Falcons still haven’t played powerful Handley or Culpeper, another expected title contender.
“We’re playing well and working hard. We’re happy to be 3-0 but want to build on it,” he said.
The veteran coach is also pleased with how well FHS has enacted COVID safety protocols.
“Our administration and trainers are doing an unbelievable job. If you’re a parent you’ve got to be happy to have your kids come here,” Brizzi said.
