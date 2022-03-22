Fauquier’s quest to win the Northwestern District baseball title will be built around a pitching staff that looks strong and capable.
Veteran Falcon coach Matt O’Saben thinks he has four quality starters to turn to in Damen Tapscott, Nick Curtis, Blaine Smith and John Bynaker.
O’Saben says Tapscott, a junior, is poised for a big year.
“The guy that’s the most experienced is Damen. He threw a lot of innings last year as a sophomore and as a junior he looks really good,” said O’Saben. “We need him to pitch a lot. We know we’ll get big things out of him.”
Senior Nick Curtis will also get plenty of starts. “COVID set him back last year, but he closed once or twice for us. His curve is devastating and he’s picked up some velocity on his fastball,” O’Saben said.
Senior Blaine Smith is coming off an impressive scrimmage against Tuscarora. “He’s taken a jump as a senior. We’re excited about what he can do. He’s showing an ability to control his fastball,” O”Saben said.
Having solid pitchers allows a key player like Bynaker to be moved off the mound for the most part. Considered the team’s fastest player and a dangerous hitter, O’Saben said Bynaker, a senior, will lead off and play center field, but could start some games or be a closer.
Other pitching options are junior Ethan Brown and sophomore Grayson Coppage.
“I’m pretty encouraged by our mix of arms and depth,” said O’Saben, who saw two players, Owen Winebarger and Braedy Peck, transfer to Highland School’s powerful program a mile away.
The batting order looks solid at the top with the lefty Bynaker leading off.
A multi-sport star athlete, Bynaker is coming off big seasons in football and indoor track.
“He was a major run producer last season. He can go get it in center field. He should hit for average, steal bases and help us get runs,” O’Saben said.
Senior Garrett Cockerille will be the everyday shortstop. “We want him to lock down the position. He brings us solid defense and leadership. He will not pitch. I like the shortstop never having to go to the mound and owning short,” O’Saben said.
Freshman Matthew Graham will be the starting catcher. He’s highly rated by the Perfect Game website. “He’ll be a big part of our run production,” O’Saben said.
Blaine Smith will hit fourth behind Bynaker, Cockerille and Graham and play first base when not pitching.
Tapscott will likely play second base when not pitching. Curtis and Grayson Coppage will both play third. Ethan Brown will play right when not pitching.
There’s competition in left field with Henry Davenport and Eli Bynaker in the mix with senior Turner Sten, who is a utility player. Junior Brady Latiolias is another outfielder.
Last season was shorter due to a later start and pandemic-abbreviated schedule. Fauquier went 7-5 and lost in the Northwestern District semifinals to Millbrook.
Fauquier is a little light roster-wise, with 12 varsity players, but O’Saben anticipates the Falcons will be in the hunt with Kettle Run, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando.
“All five compete every year. It’s highly competitive. We’ll see whose pitching staff steps up. It’ll be a tight race. I don’t expect anything other,” said O’Saben.
Other roster players include junior Brady Latiolais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.