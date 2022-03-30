Near-freezing weather and wind prevented the Fauquier High baseball team from playing Monday’s game at Culpeper.
With pre-game temps in the 50s, it was also a little chilly and windy Friday night, but the Falcons (4-1) got that one in, blanking visiting Handley 12-0 in five innings for their fourth straight win.
Fauquier junior pitcher Damen Tapscott helped his teammates get home early by firing four powerful innings with sophomore Grayson Coppedge finishing up.
Tapscott settled down after facing a little hard contact in the first inning, when he allowed a deep double to left center and a hard lineout to right field.
Staked to a 5-0 lead entering the second, Tapscott set the Judges down quickly. He threw eight pitches in a 1-2-3 second inning, then seemed to pick up velocity in the third, striking out Jack Thome on three pitches, then flashing his athleticism by springing forward to grab Austin Smith’s dribbler in front of home plate and gunning it to first for the out.
Lean and mobile, Tapscott looked cat-quick, sprinting to the ball and executing the fundamentals perfectly. Overall his outing was masterful.
“As the game went on, he got more comfortable and relaxed. He threw less than 50 pitches in his four innings,” said coach Matt O’Saben. “He did what we expected him to do. He mixed his fastball and curveball. The second time through the order he took it to another level.”
After a season-opening 2-0 loss to Osbourn Park, Fauquier seems to have found its groove.
“I’m pretty happy offensively. We’re trying to limit strikeouts and put it in play. We still have a ways to go,” said O’Saben, whose team has outscored foes 33-12.
The Falcons have beaten Eastern View 8-4, Brentsville 7-6, James Wood 6-0 and now Handley.
Smith pitched a complete game seven-inning shutout in the James Wood win. “Blaine kept them off balance all night. He gave us big senior leadership that night,” said O’Saben.
Smith was at 75 pitches after six innings, and O’Saben asked him if he wanted to finish. ”He said ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Here’s the baseball. Go,’’’ O’Saben said of Smith, who ended up throwing 98 pitches.
Two key matchups loom this week, with a Tuesday game at defending district champion Millbrook and Friday home game with Kettle Run.
