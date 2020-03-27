Fauquier County introduced a new online "hub" this week for information and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webpage links to resources for businesses affected financially by the pandemic and includes an application for businesses to be listed on a map of firms offering services during the public health crisis.
Updates from county and state agencies are also included on the new site, along with information from the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control regarding the pandemic -- including real-time updates on the number of cases and deaths from the disease -- and guidelines for mitigating its spread.
