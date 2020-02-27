A man and a woman who died in a house fire at 8113 Dullins Ford Road in the Orlean area Wednesday night have been tentatively identified. Police believe the victims are Richard Lee Thompson, 88, and his wife, Natalie "Niki" Thompson, 83, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The residence is the home of the Thompsons, and they were reported to be the only occupants of the house, according to neighbors and family. The Thompsons were known as active members of the Fauquier Community Theatre community for many years.
Hartman said that a neighbor reported the fire at 11 p.m. Feb. 26. Fire units and law enforcement arrived a short time later to find a single-family home fully involved with some structural collapse. It was determined the home was occupied by a man and a woman, who were presumed at home but could not be located, Hartman said.
Thursday morning, investigators found the body of a deceased woman inside the home. At 1 p.m. Thursday, a man's body was found in the house.
Hartman said, "The deceased are believed to be Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, however, their identity can only be confirmed through forensic examination by the medical examiner. This process will take time to complete thoroughly."
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time and are under active investigation by Sheriff’s Office fire investigators and the Fire Marshal’s Office, said Hartman.
"Icons of the performing arts"
Evelyn Rice, who directed performances at Fauquier Community Theatre for many years, remembered that the Thompsons were heavily involved in the theater community since at least the early 1990s, when the theater was still on Warrenton's Main Street at "The Loft."
Rice said, "Niki was a producer and choreographer and eventually become president of the theater. The two of them together were a strong force at the theater. They wanted what was best for everyone. They were kind and caring people, and always professional."
Richard Thompson was a retired U.S. Navy admiral.
Kevin Mettinger, drama teacher at Fauquier High School for many years, was "heartbroken" at the sad news. "They were both icons in the performing arts community in this area," he said of the Thompsons.
Mettinger said he sang with Niki Thompson in the Warrenton Chorale for several years. "If they weren't involved in a performance, they were there to support the performers. They always came to our performances at Fauquier High School."
He said he last saw the couple attending the Chorale's December concert at Warrenton Methodist Church. He said, "They would move heaven and earth to support the arts in the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.