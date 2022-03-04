The immensely-talented Highland School boys basketball team moved one step closer to their dream of a state title with a 72-55 win over longtime rival Seton School in Wednesday’s VISAA Division 2 state quarterfinal in Warrenton.
Playing without first team all-conference point guard Cam Cole for the fourth straight game due to a lingering concussion, No. 2-seeded Highland (20-9) advanced to Friday’s semifinal showdown against No. 3 seed Miller School.
The Hawks also saw 6-foot-10 center Patrick Ngongba leave the game with a foot injury, but outlasted the Conquistadors (18-6) thanks to sound defense and a fast-paced transition offense.
Without Cole, sophomore guard Julian Rivera led Highland in scoring with 20 points. Rivera also played relentless defense, collecting six steals and turning most of those turnovers into fast break opportunities.
“Tonight was a battle and I give credit to Seton for the way they played. But our guys are tested and prepared,” said Highland coach Brian Hooker. “We look forward to competing down in Petersburg this weekend and I think we have a group that can hang our first boys basketball state championship banner.”
Junior guard Kai Johnson took command of the Hawks’ offense, running their signature secondary break with confidence and setting up teammates with open looks throughout the game.
Versatile 6-9 junior forward Patrick O’Brien displayed his unique skill set scoring 12 points, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, and pulling down eight rebounds.
O’Brien, who holds an offer from Radford, answered a Seton run late in the second quarter with a deep three that extended Highland’s lead to eight at halftime.
Sophomore wing Isaiah Abraham, who has offers from Georgetown, George Mason and Howard, scored 12 points, including two electrifying dunks in transition.
Senior forward Reiss Whitaker, who next year will be attending the Naval Academy and playing basketball for the Midshipmen, added 11 points, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Junior wing Jack Vander Woude paced Seton with 15 points. Brothers Pat and Dominic Nguyen scored 14 points and 13 points respectively for the Conquistadors.
With the win Wednesday, the Hawks will now appear in their third consecutive state Final Four.
The semifinals have been unkind to Highland the last two years.
In 2020, the Hawks lost a heartbreaker in the semifinal to Norfolk Collegiate.
In 2021, with seniors Angelo Brizzi (now playing at Villanova) and Caleb Furr (currently playing at D2 USC-Aiken), they were poised to challenge perennial powerhouse Blue Ridge School (St. George) for the state title, but were forced to withdraw from the semifinals due to COVID protocols.
Hooker, who has led Highland to state tournament appearances in each of his six seasons at the helm, is ready for another shot.
“I am extremely proud of this group and the way they have handled adversity all season long. They are a great group of kids who are a pleasure to coach,” said Hooker, who is 137-28 since taking over the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.