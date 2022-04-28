About 40 vendors participated in the first Warrenton Farmers Market of the season April 23. Along with the weekly Saturday-morning market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Town of Warrenton has rolled out “parklets” on Main Street for outdoor dining and will close a portion of Main Street from Friday afternoon through Saturday night each weekend through this fall.
More farmers markets in Fauquier County:
- Remington Farmers Market, Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at 15oB West Bowen St., Remington
- Airlie Community Market, 2nd Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m., 6809 Airlie Drive, Warrenton
- Marshall Farmers Market, 2nd and 4th Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., 8382 Main St., Marshall (Begins May 13)
- Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4559 Old Tavern Road, The Plains (Begins May 1)
- Buchanan Hall Farmers Market, Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., 8549 John Mosby Highway, Upperville (Begins May 18)
