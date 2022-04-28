photo_ft_news_farmers market-1_20220423.jpg

Most of the Warrenton Farmers Market vendors set up in the parking lot behind Town Hall on Saturday mornings; other vendors are located inside Town Hall and others on Main Street.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

About 40 vendors participated in the first Warrenton Farmers Market of the season April 23. Along with the weekly Saturday-morning market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Town of Warrenton has rolled out “parklets” on Main Street for outdoor dining and will close a portion of Main Street from Friday afternoon through Saturday night each weekend through this fall.

More farmers markets in Fauquier County:

Josh Freed, of Freed's Biscuit Company, prepares breakfast sandwiches during the Warrenton Farmers Market on April 23.
Denim and Pearls, in Old Town Warrenton, has plenty of outdoor seating thanks to the town's "Roll Out Warrenton" program.
Stephanie Sgroi of Phoenix Artisan Soaps helps customers during the Warrenton Farmers Market on April 23.
Living Springs Microgreens at the Warrenton Farmers Market on April 23
Hai Nguyen, of Hai Food Today, helps a customer during the Warrenton Farmers Market on April 23.

