In late June, the Farm Credit System announced the availability of a free online farm stress training program for farmers, ranchers and rural residents. To register for the course and learn more about Farm Credit’s commitment to farmers’ and ranchers’ wellbeing, visit farmcredit.com/rural-resilience.
Farming is a stressful job, even in good times. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic turmoil have only added to farmers’ stress. Rural communities face challenges like isolation, lack of mental health professionals and perceived stigma around seeking help for mental health concerns. Farmers, ranchers and rural community members need appropriate resources to help manage their own stress and support their friends and neighbors.
The “Rural Resilience: Farm Stress Training,” funded by Farm Credit, aims to help individuals understand sources of stress, learn the warning signs of stress and suicide, identify effective communication strategies, reduce stigma related to mental health and connect people to resources.
Katie Frazier, Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer, noted, “Farm Credit of the Virginias recognizes how critical providing resources for our farmers and rural communities to better understand and cope with stress and mental health concerns is, especially during these challenging times. The Rural Resilience online training program is an important addition to the toolbox of resources for farmers and our communities to address this concern. We will continue to support efforts to provide education, training, and resources to our customer-members, farmers, and communities to ensure their wellbeing.”
This training was developed through a partnership between the Farm Credit Council, American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union, Michigan State University Extension and University of Illinois Extension and funded through the Farm Credit national contributions program. Originally available to AFBF and NFU members only, it’s now available to anyone interested.
