Famous Toastery serves breakfast and lunch to go

It may be a little hard to find, but the menu items – flavored flapjacks, waffles, three-egg omelets, four kinds of eggs Benedict, wraps, burgers and salads -- ensure that it’s worth the effort to follow the signs to Famous Toastery off U.S. 29 in Warrenton. The takeout counter customers find when they enter the side door of the Remax Regency building next to The Baymont Hotel off Comfort Inn Drive is unassuming. The kitchen behind that counter, though, is versatile.
Owner Angela Goodman said she discovered the Famous Toastery brand when she was living in Charlotte, North Carolina. “I love breakfast, and when I moved to Virginia, I couldn’t find any place comparable to Famous Toastery here, so I opened one in Ashburn.”
It was her first restaurant job since she was 16 working at a Waffle House. The Ashburn location is going strong after six years. “We do 500 breakfasts on a Saturday,” said Goodman.
But Goodman has learned that Warrenton is not Ashburn and has made adjustments. “In Ashburn, people were comfortable ordering takeout for breakfast.” She said that it’s a newer concept in Warrenton and is taking longer to catch on.
The “Country Benedict,” Famous Toastery’s version of biscuits and gravy, is a favorite in the Warrenton store. Mac and cheese and the strawberry and cream cheese stuffed French toast have also proven popular – the latter can be ordered as a main breakfast item or as a dessert.
The West Coast BLT – with Brie cheese and avocado – and the club sandwich are Warrenton go-tos for lunch, said Goodman.
All her menu items, said Goodman, are prepared fresh with good ingredients. Most places that serve breakfast are getting the food already prepared and shipped in frozen, she said. “Our food is 100% from scratch, made that day. That’s our big differentiator.”
Famous Toastery menu items are all available at any time the restaurant is open. Want breakfast for lunch or lunch for breakfast? No problem.
Other offerings are available as part of the catering menu, which includes a French toast casserole, roast turkey and ham dinners. “Our catering is totally specialized and custom,” said Goodman.
Currently, the Famous Toastery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staffing is a challenge, she said, so she hasn’t been able to be open all weekend, but it’s a goal. She’d like to be open Wednesday to Sunday.
Community player
Goodman is an entrepreneur at heart and she’s got a passion to help other small business owners as well. When she leased the huge catering kitchen in the Remax building, she knew she’d be looking for others who might want to sub-lease part of the kitchen.
Rai’s Subs – friends from Northern Virginia -- wanted to open a place in Warrenton, so she offered the use of the kitchen during dinner hours. When Famous Toastery closes down for the day, Rai’s takes over and offers takeout sandwiches, wings, cheese curds and cannolis.
Goodman said that the kitchen is 2,500 square feet and perfect for this cooperative model. She said she has been talking with bakers who are vendors at the Warrenton Farmers Market and may want access to commercial kitchen space. One vendor she’s been talking to has been baking for 20 years out of her home. “She told me she and her husband are ready to kill one another by the time the market season is over.” An outside-the-home space with oven and frig available might be the solution.
Depending on the day, the kitchen may be host to several small businesses at a time. Goodman said it’s a friendly atmosphere. “We’re all working and chatting.”
Freeds Biscuits, that booth with the long line at the Farmers Market, is using the Famous Toastery kitchen. Goodman serves Freed’s Biscuits with her breakfasts.
The Italian bread she uses for her sandwiches is special, too, said Goodman. “At the Ashburn store, people come in to buy it by the loaf.”
Goodman said she is a believer in cooperation rather than competition. She has worked in several industries -- HVAC, construction, even community theaters – and said she is a business owner at heart. “The more I can help people, the more I like it,” she said.
Though she is still looking for a location to open a full sit-down restaurant in the Warrenton/Gainesville area, she said she hasn’t found the right spot yet.
When she does decide on a good spot though, she said she’ll continue to operate the take-out and catering location in Warrenton.
