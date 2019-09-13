The owners of Silverback Ranch, a 6,500 square foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath log home in Hume, want to offer it to short-term renters and are seeking a special exception from Fauquier County to do so.
The county planning commission will hold a public hearing and consider the request at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green Building at 10 Hotel St., Warrenton. The commission will make a recommendation to the board of supervisors, though that action won’t necessarily come at the Sept. 19meeting.
Drew and Kelly Smith explain in their application that their primary residence is in Pennsylvania and that they use Silverback as a second home.
“We would like to begin offering the house as a short-term rental to offset our maintenance costs and to introduce tourists and newcomers to beautiful Fauquier County,” the Smiths say in their application. Multiple wineries, Marriott Ranch, Skyline Drive and the Appalachian Trail are nearby, they note.
The house can accommodate eight people in the four bedrooms and another two on a pullout couch in the basement. The house is suitable for family gatherings, the Smiths say.
“If approved, we plan to offer the home for short-term rentals with a two-night minimum stay and we anticipate no more than four unique bookings per month,” they say.
A half-mile road from a gate leads to the house, which is on 27 acres. The home is surrounded by 143 acres of wooded land that belongs to a family member. A local manager will oversee the rental operation, according to the applicants.
The planning commission will hold a public hearing during the same meeting on a rezoning request for Broad Run Estates in New Baltimore.
The commission will also be considering a preliminary plat amendment for the Cunningham Farm subdivision.
The Cunningham property was to hold 156 single-family detached homes, according to a preliminary plat approved in 2014. Since then the property has changed hands and is owned by Old Salem Community Development II, a Van Metre subdivision. The original parcel was divided into two parcels, with one for open space and the other for a proposed 158-single family detached unit development instead of the original 156. The properties are adjacent to Grove Lane and Clifton Street in the Marshall District.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
