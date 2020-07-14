Athletic administrators across the state are hoping for answers from the Virginia High School League this week regarding fall sports.
With pandemic concerns ongoing, much doubt remains about the likelihood of a fall season. "If we had to vote today, with social distancing, I don’t think we could go forward with fall sports,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun told a state media outlet late last month.
The VHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 15 in Charlottesville. One proposal being considered involves moving football, golf, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and cheer to a February-to-May window in 2021.
There’s also talk of delaying the season from two to four weeks, which could eliminate up to three football games and about eight field hockey and volleyball contests.
Conditioning has begun at high schools throughout the state, but not in Prince William County. “Nothing new yet, waiting for instructions from VHSL and Prince William County Schools,” said Unity Reed High activities director Kevin Turner.
Practices are scheduled to open July 30 (football, golf and competition cheerleading) and Aug. 3 (volleyball, field hockey and cross country).
One reason for the VHSL’s delay in announcing fall plans is that school districts around the state are still deciding reopening plans.
On Monday, Fauquier County announced schools will reopen on Aug. 24 using a “blended” instruction model, with students attending school two days per week and learning from home the other three. Prince William County is also looking at two days a week as the maximum time on campus. That model could restrict athletes to attending practices only on the days they attend school, although that point remains unclear.
The VHSL Executive Committee disappointed many in the state when a much-anticipated June 25 session concluded with no indication if or when the fall sports could commence. A statement on social media said the committee would meet again in July and August to discuss the matter.
Following a reported quick outcry on the lack of action, the VHSL issued a second statement. “We wanted to clarify that a fall athletic schedule can not be created until we are out of Phase 3,” the league added in a post on Twitter.
Phase 3 has a strict limitation of 250 people at an athletic event. The number includes athletes, coaches, officials and other individuals who work the games. Few paying spectators would be granted entrance under that restriction, which hurts football, the major economic engine for high school sports.
There also would be issues on safe practice protocols and transport to road contests under those limitations.
"We need to make plans," Kettle Run AD Paul Frye stressed last week. "If we are going to play [fall sports] in another season, we need to know because we have contracts with people to play."
Frye was referring to the possibility of fall sports moving to late winter/early spring 2021. Under that plan, winter sports could run from Dec. 13 to Feb. 20 and include basketball, wrestling, indoor track, swimming and gymnastics. Football and other fall sports would follow from Feb. 15 to May 1. A delayed spring season could go from April 12 to June 26 for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, outdoor track.
That model might also see reduced contests as three seasons are squeezed into four fewer months. There are overlaps between seasons, with the chance some spring squads may have made cuts two weeks before the fall teams end.
Another idea would delay the start of the fall season two to four weeks to see if the local pandemic shows sufficient improvement to allow the state to leave Phase 3 for a full reopening. That delay might cause cancellation of a significant portion of the fall schedules to fit into the calendar.
"We may just play district games and nothing else," said Fauquier High AD Mark Ott. That decision could delete three football games each for Liberty, Fauquier and Kettle Run.
Playing only district contests might cut field hockey to eight regular-season games instead of the allowed 16, while volleyball would be permitted only 14 matches out of 20-22.
"If the fall is delayed, we would need to redraw the schedules," Frye said. "If you're going to try to have some sort of state playoff system, you've got to get a representative somehow."
