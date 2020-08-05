Emily Turner is ecstatic to have another chance to play softball. The 2020 Fauquier High School graduate will play at NCAA Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is planning fall classes.
"If I wasn't playing in college, I would be more upset than I am," Turner said about returning to her softball existence. "It sounds like a cliche, but you don't truly love something until you can't do it anymore. Not playing softball again. That just hurts me to think about.”
Turner, Zoe Ott, Callaway Lee and Lauren Davis were Falcon seniors set for a monster final year. With Woodgrove moved up to Class 5, there was a palpable sense Fauquier had the firepower to win a Class 4 state championship. Then came March 13, the pandemic and the halt of all athletics.
"We were so excited," Turner said. "I was so heartbroken for the girls. We just cried.”
Turner stressed her softball relationships often provided a needed boost. “I could have the worst day at school, but to play a game or just go to practice, and my mood goes up so much," she said.
Ott will play at Clarion University, but Lee and Davis probably will not play in college.
As a junior, Turner led the Falcon starters with 82 at bats, RBIs (19), doubles (13), total bases (43) and slugging percentage (.524). She also tied for first in runs scored (24) and fewest strikeouts by a starter (six). She hit .341 and was an all-district pick at catcher.
"Emily batted in the fourth spot her junior year, and there was a reason for that," said FHS coach Erika Lamper. "She might look small, but she has a lot of power in that swing. She is aggressive but also selective."
Turner shyly introduced herself to her future coach at a 2019 summer event and found Shawna Bellaud to be welcoming. "She was the nicest person, and I have been talking to her ever since. I thought it was the perfect fit for me," said Turner.
At IUP, Turner will be reunited with 2019 FHS grad Ashley Renzi, who pitches for the Crimson Hawks.
Turner praised Lamper, assistants Sue Harrington and Craig Gilmore and former FHS head coach Mark Ott for their efforts on her behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.