The PATH Foundation has partnered with Shenandoah University to offer a Faith Community Nursing certificate program at no cost to registered nurses in Fauquier, Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties.
Applications for the hybrid, online certificate course are open until Aug. 13.
Faith Community Nursing is a nursing specialty focused on whole body and spiritual care. The FCN certificate program is designed to give registered nurses a foundation to create accessible health programs for their faith communities, whether a congregation is gathering remotely or in person.
“Some folks might feel more comfortable speaking to a trained nurse that they know personally from their faith community, as opposed to some more traditional healthcare settings,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “By facilitating this training, we hope to increase access to care in our area.”
Faith Community Nursing program graduates have already completed several programs in their communities. Sandy Shipe, a 2018 graduate of the program, installed an AED machine in her church, and set up tables to measure blood pressure and perform pulse and BMI checks.
She considers faith community nursing the perfect opportunity to connect her faith and her nursing skills. She said, “I know that there’s a need for care, and I want to be a resource for my church community. This program is a chance to make a real difference.”
The FCN certificate program will run from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23. Students must be registered nurses and include a clergy reference form in their application. To learn more information about the application, program or requirements, those interested may visit https://www.su.edu/nursing/faith-community-nursing/.
