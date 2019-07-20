An Extreme Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for today, Saturday, July 20.
This was posted on the Town of Warrenton’s Facebook page: “We are hoping all residents remain safe during this heat wave. If you are in need of financial assistance for purchasing cooling equipment contact Fauquier County Department of Social Services at 540-422-8400.
“Please call if we can help, here is the non-emergency line to the police department: 540-347-1100.”
Several adjustments have been made to activities that were planned for today, Saturday, July 20.
- The weekly Saturday Farmers Market on Fifth Street in Warrenton has been cancelled for today.
- The Town of Warrenton is setting up a community sprinkler at Eva Walker Park, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The tribute planned to honor Dr. David Snyder at Verdun Adventure Bound has been moved inside. The event begins in the Eagle's Nest at 5:30 p.m.
The Remington Community Garden 3rd Saturday Water Wars Event and Farmers' Market is still on for today, from 4 to 10 p.m., at 150 West Bowen Street in Remington. There will be live entertainment, a movie and a water “fight.”
Organizers report: “We will have plenty of water for drinking and for spraying. The Remington United Methodist Church will be open as a cooling center. Wear your hat and your sunscreen, bring your water toys and be prepared for fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.