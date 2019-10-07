Route 15/17/29 travelers in Fauquier County can expect delays overnight Oct. 8 while utility crews run overhead wires across the road as part of the Warrenton Southern Interchange project.
Overnight, brief traffic stops of up to 20 minutes are required to safely install the overhead wires, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.
Drivers should anticipate traffic stops in both directions in the vicinity of Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday. All work will be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday, the news release said.
Motorists are advised to anticipate delays in the work zone, reduce speed, follow construction signs and to be patient while this work is completed, VDOT officials said.
More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
