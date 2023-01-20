Efforts to grow Warrenton well beyond its current town limits are on hold again, although Mayor Carter Nevill said this week the council was open to requests from individual property owners who wanted the boundary lines modified to include their land.
The owners of the Arrington development, for instance, indicated last year that they will ask the town to incorporate the 234-acre portion of the former Alwington Farm property located just south of current town limits.
The town council voted unanimously at its regular January meeting to withdraw a request it submitted to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors to let Warrenton spread out 2.4 square miles beyond the current town limits. The town now encompasses about 4.3 square miles. The decision came near the end of a nearly seven-hour meeting dominated by discussion about a proposed Amazon data center.
“Annexation is time consuming and costly, and we have pressing infrastructure, CIP (Capital Improvement Program) and general-fund obligations we need to focus on finding funding for,” Nevill said this week of the decision to end the boundary debate for now. Annexation refers to a legal process whereby a town asks a court to approve unilaterally an expansion of town boundaries, without agreement from the county.
Expanding the town’s boundaries has benefits, including giving the town control of zoning in places where it already provides utilities. A larger town also would have a larger tax base.
People living in newly incorporated areas would get town services such as street maintenance and trash service, along with cheaper rates for utilities and for parks and recreation programs. The average homeowner in Warrenton currently pays about $150 per year in town real-estate taxes, in addition to the county taxes they pay.
The town’s proposal to bring county land into the town was on the agenda for a November meeting of the Town/County Liaison Committee. The purpose of the committee is to give town and county officials a chance to talk about matters of mutual interest.
“The county seemed not to be interested in it,” Ward 3 Town Councilman Brett Hamby said of the town’s proposal.That’s why Hamby, with the support of all the other council members, made a motion to withdraw its request to the county, he said. Hamby’s motion came at about 1 a.m., after consideration of the Amazon data center had been postponed until Feb. 14.
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, chair of the county board of supervisors, had little to say about the town’s decision. “There wasn’t a lot of discussion leading up to them dropping it from their agenda, so it’s their decision,” he said.
Butler said he didn’t have enough information about the latest expansion request to have an opinion about it. “I was never presented with a definite plan that could be presented to the public,” said Butler, adding that he had no way to gauge public support for the town’s latest request for a larger Warrenton.
The town’s most recent major expansion was in 1992, when the town and county petitioned a court to incorporate the Gold Cup subdivision into Warrenton, along with the Walker Drive residential and industrial corridor, the Oliver City neighborhood, the Monroe Estates subdivision and industrial area east of Falmouth Street and south of Old Meetze Road.
Subsequent major efforts to expand the town’s boundaries died amid sometimes-heated public opposition, most recently in 2000.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
