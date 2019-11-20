On Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains will host a special service of choral evensong. During the service, the Grace Church Choir will premiere a new setting of the liturgical hymn, the “Te Deum” (pronounced tay day-um), by Boston-based composer Richard Webster. (Liturgical settings are songs set to ancient texts.)
The setting was commissioned by Grace Episcopal Church to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the stained-glass window above the church’s altar that is a depiction of the “Te Deum” text. Dating from the fourth century CE, the hymn praises the triune nature of God expressed in the Christian tradition (father, son and holy spirit) and calls upon angels, archangels and the saints in heaven to offer praise to God.
In the “Te Deum” window at Grace Church, Jesus Christ is seated on a heavenly throne, and is surrounded by saints and angels. Three of the saints depicted are central figures in the history of Virginia: Robert Hunt, the first chaplain at Jamestown; George Washington, the first president; and Robert Gibson, the bishop of Virginia at the time of consecration of Grace Church’s third building in 1918. (The first two buildings were destroyed by fire.) A year later, the church commissioned Henry Wynd Young, a Scottish stained-glass artist, to design the window above the altar.
In May of 1990, all of the stained-glass windows at Grace Church, including the “Te Deum” window, were restored by Epiphany Studios, Inc., of Front Royal.
Richard Webster said, “It was a joy and privilege to compose a new setting for choir and organ of the ancient canticle ‘Te Deum’ to celebrate the centennial of the exquisite ‘Te Deum’ window in Grace Church, The Plains. This massive sacred text … has inspired composers from Handel and Mozart to Britten and Howells. To wrestle with these timeless, holy words and their vivid imagery was a challenge beyond any other text I’ve set to music. I am deeply grateful to Dr. Jason Farris [the church’s director of music] for the opportunity to contribute this new work to the corpus of sacred music.”
Farris said about the commission, “I am grateful that Grace Church was able to commission this beautiful, new setting of the Te Deum text, and am hopeful that the church may regain her once-historic role as the progenitress of new works of art.”
The service will be led by the rector of Grace Church, the Rev. Weston Mathews. The Grace Church Choir will be conducted and accompanied by Farris. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.