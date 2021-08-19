You have permission to edit this article.
ESL classes to begin this fall at Warrenton church

Hispanic Ministry

Beginning this fall, Warrenton Baptist Church will offer weekly English as a second language classes.

A fall session is set to begin Sept. 17 and continue through Dec. 10, with classes meeting every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Classes are being offered at three different levels of instruction, depending on students’ needs.

Those interested can register at the church, located at 123 Main St., on Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. All prospective students must register and take a fluency evaluation before beginning classes. The cost of registration, including the ESL textbook, is $40 per student. Payments must be made in cash.

For those in need of financial assistance, scholarships are available. There are also discounts for students with families. Childcare volunteers are available to take care of students’ children during class.

The church’s ESL director, Eileen DesLauriers, said that the main impetus for the ESL program was a demand for English lessons from the church’s Hispanic ministry. “Although there are several vibrant ESL programs in churches closer to the D.C. area, there are almost none in Fauquier County, and especially not in Warrenton,” DesLauriers said. “We see such a need in the community and want to help fill that gap.”

Warrenton Baptist Church

Warrenton Baptist Church

The church is also on the lookout for more volunteers to act as teachers, assistant teachers and childcare volunteers, said DesLauriers. With more volunteers, she said, the church might be able to offer a second weekly class on Mondays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those interested can find out more on the church’s website: www.warrentonbaptistchurch.org; the direct link is: https://warrentonbaptistchurch.org/serve/ministries/esl-ministry-2/ .

