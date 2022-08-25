erin elderberries

Erin’s Elderberries is located at 4257 Aiken Dr., Vint Hill.

 Andrew Sample Photography

Erin’s Elderberries, located at 4257 Aiken Dr. in Vint Hill, carries all 20 Erin’s Elderberries products, but the inventory doesn’t stop there. The shop also stocks items from 75 other small Virginia businesses -- cleaning and body care supplies, soaps, baking kits, books, hot sauces, wreaths, key chains, dog accessories and treats and kids’ products, including locally made playdough, beeswax candle kits, books, swaddle blankets and more.

Products are made by both men and women and represent several minority-run businesses. “Our youngest entrepreneurs are two 12-year-old girls who make bracelets,” said Erin’s Elderberries owner, Erin Mann.

erin and family

Erin Mann with her husband Craig and son Luke, 7

