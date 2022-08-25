Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Erin’s Elderberries, located at 4257 Aiken Dr. in Vint Hill, carries all 20 Erin’s Elderberries products, but the inventory doesn’t stop there. The shop also stocks items from 75 other small Virginia businesses -- cleaning and body care supplies, soaps, baking kits, books, hot sauces, wreaths, key chains, dog accessories and treats and kids’ products, including locally made playdough, beeswax candle kits, books, swaddle blankets and more.
Products are made by both men and women and represent several minority-run businesses. “Our youngest entrepreneurs are two 12-year-old girls who make bracelets,” said Erin’s Elderberries owner, Erin Mann.
“When I started making Erin’s Elderberries syrup, I spent a lot of time asking local businesses to give me a chance by carrying my products in their stores. I wanted to offer the same opportunity to other small businesses,” said Mann.
The shop also serves as a mini grocer, carrying local toilet paper and food items like kombucha, hummus, milk, eggs and farm products. “We are very deliberate about the food products we carry. We can’t be a full grocer, but we can offer enough ingredients for one meal to help fill the gap between grocery store runs. Our food items are also all locally sourced,” she said.
The front corner of the shop is designed as a living room with a couch and loveseat, a television and children’s toys. “I’ve had a toddler, and I remember what it was like to shop with one. I wanted to create a space where children could be somewhat contained, and parents could make educated decisions on what they were interested in purchasing,” said Mann. She said parents come in to escape the heat, buy a drink or just sit to talk.
Erin’s elderberries
Mann’s interest in elderberry syrup began in 2016 when her then 1-year-old son Luke suffered a severe illness. When he recovered, he was susceptible to allergies and had a weakened immune system.
Mann was desperate to strengthen her son’s immune system and reached back to her family roots. “My grandfather’s side of the family lived and worked on an Alabama farm. If it grew on their land, they found a use for it,” she said.
Elderberry was one such plant on the farm, and Mann recalled being told of its health benefits.
A year later, after thorough research and formula development, Luke, who had been taking the syrup each day, no longer needed his nebulizer or medicine. Both Erin Mann and her husband Craig had also suffered fewer colds during the first winter of taking the syrup. Speaking with other parents, Mann found others interested in her syrup. The wheels were set in motion for a new small business.
By 2019, Mann had tables at both the Warrenton and Manassas Farmers markets. One year later to help meet demand, her father, Mel Leigeber, built a commercial kitchen in her basement. “My parents have both been very supportive of my business. My mother, Donna Leigeber, cannot travel very much, but my father came whenever I needed him to help build the business,” said Mann.
In December 2021, she signed a lease on the former Vint Hill Coffee Shop. Doors opened in January 2022. In March, her father spent two weeks moving the commercial kitchen from her home to the new brick-and-mortar business.
Mann also worked with another local business to make sure her customers could continue to enjoy a comfort they were used to finding at the location. “We collaborated with a small local roaster who mentored us, taught us, and put us in contact with their previous employees to bring the coffee shop component to life,” said Mann.
A maker space
Down the hall from the 900-square-foot retail space and adjacent 700-square-foot commercial kitchen, is Studio H, a 350-square-foot room that sits empty until someone needs it. “Studio H is a maker space. The space is available for rent for anyone who wants to interface more with clients and help build their brand loyalty. We also rent it to local groups who want to get together,” said Mann.
A group of retired law enforcement, the Wuzz Fuzz, have enjoyed the space recently. Mann said, “I love when the sounds of laughter echo down the hallway.”
Mann, who used to work for the FBI, as did her father, welcomes all law enforcement and veterans into her shop. “We appreciate the service and sacrifices made of our law enforcement personnel and don’t charge them for coffee or café items when they are in the shop,” she said.
Although Erin’s Elderberries opened in January, the grand opening was delayed. “My business is all about family, and it didn’t feel right to have our grand opening without my father, who was spending nearly four months traveling the United States. The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce was willing to work with me to delay the opening until he could be here,” she said.
Looking back over the past three years, Mann laughs when she recalls that all she wanted was a few hours at the farmers market for adult time. “This has been such a blessing. I felt so alone when trying to manage my son’s health. And since that time, I have realized there are so many other people out there who have created a product that their family has benefitted from, and they want to share that benefit with more people. That’s where Erin’s Elderberries can help. When you walk into our store, no matter what you buy, you will be supporting a local, small business.”
