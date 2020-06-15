Effective Monday, June 15, Erin Kozanecki is the Fauquier County deputy county administrator. She has served as the county's director of management and budget since 2013, having started her career with the county in 2010 as a budget analyst.
The county administrator position has been vacant since March 5, when Katie Heritage resigned the position after having been placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7. Heritage had been county administrator since 2005.
County Administrator Paul McCulla said that Heritage was offered the opportunity to remain in her position, but that she "decided she was interested in seeking a change and moving on to seek new challenges."
According to McCulla, Kozanecki was the unanimous choice of the five-person selection committee. "The committee and I felt that [Kozanecki] was the best choice for this position: not only for her knowledge and skills, but also for her temperament," McCulla said.
In a Monday press release, McCulla added, "Of the 67 candidates considered, Erin’s combination of skills, temperament and judgement made her the perfect choice for the position. As a longtime County employee Erin understands both the culture and history of the organization. Her ability to work with the County’s boards, commissions, departments and the citizens of the County made her the logical choice for the position."
Kozanecki said of her promotion, "I am excited for this opportunity and the ability to continue to support Fauquier County. Fauquier County is a wonderful place to live and work, and I am thankful to be part of this community."
In addition to Kozanecki, committee members selected three other candidates to interview for the position, one of whom decided to stay at their current job before the interview.
McCulla said that he is "moving toward the process of hiring" a new director of management and budget. In the short term, Kozanecki will continue to run the budget department in addition to her duties as deputy administrator, he said.
Kozanecki's annual salary as deputy administrator will be $147,000.
