The Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special permit Aug. 1 that allows the owners of Virginia Equine Imaging to add an indoor riding ring, a larger stable to accommodate eight horse stalls, a wash room, a feed room and treatment area, as well as two small sheds for their personal use.
Kent Allen and L. Rae Stone own the 60 acres at 2716 Landmark School Road in The Plains. The property is zoned agriculture and has a conservation easement. The clinic has been operating under a special-use permit that was amended and modified in 2001.
In their application, the applicants described Virginia Equine Imaging as “an elite sports medicine clinic” that provides diagnostic and treatment service. It has 13 full and part-time employees, who are not all present at the same time. The clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The applicants said the riding ring will be mostly for their own use, though horses under their care will use it when weather and ground conditions warrant.
The clinic generates four or five horse trailer visits per day. The building additions aren’t expected to generate more traffic, according to the applicants.
During the public hearing that preceded the BZA vote, James Rich, who lives near the equine facility, said that he and some of his neighbors were concerned about traffic.
“Landmark School Road is a lane and a half with no shoulders and no room for error,” Rich said. He said that the applicants are “great neighbors” but that “our main concern is safety.”
Rich called it a “beautiful, scenic road” and he didn’t want the Virginia Department of Transportation to decide it needed to improve the road and cut down trees and rock walls to do it.
Michael Brown, attorney for the applicants, noted “this is horse country” and he mentioned letters of support of the application that were submitted. There was no concern about traffic expressed by VDOT, he said.
The BZA unanimously approved the special permit, stipulating that the applicants have clients use a southern entrance to the property rather than Landmark School Road.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
