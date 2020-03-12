Church in The Plains will cancel services for two weeks
Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains has announced the following changes in services and activities:
- Thursday’s Celtic Evensong and Supper on March 12 or March 19 have been cancelled.
- The Chili Cook-Off for Rise Against Hunger, scheduled for this Saturday at 5 p.m. has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- There will be no public worship at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and March 22.
- Grace Montessori School will remain open as long as Fauquier County Schools remain in operation.
Rector The Rev, Weston Mathews, wrote in a letter to parishioners, “In consultation with the diocese we are looking at options for virtual worship, and will communicate with you about that in the coming days.”
St. James Episcopal Church cancels services through March 22
St. James Episcopal Church on Culpeper Street in Warrenton reported in a notice to parishioners, “All churches of the Diocese of Virginia will be closed for worship for the next two weeks — including the Sundays of March 15 and March 22 — in response to COVID-19.”
As a result:
- All worship services are cancelled through March 25.
- Sunday school, youth groups, adult formation groups also cancelled.
- The church will stream worship and provide online resources for family worship.
- The bishop will reassess the situation the week of March 22.
