U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Director Andrew Wheeler came to Marshall on Monday to kick off the Cleaner Trucks Initiative, a process to adopt more stringent emission standards to control nitrogen oxide and other pollutants.
The announcement outside the Fauquier Livestock Exchange was attended by Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, and Del. Michael Webert, R-18th.
The clock now starts on a comment period on the proposed new rules that will lead to a final policy draft in the spring. The new standards are expected to be put in place in 2021.
Representatives of various trucking and engine and emission control manufacturers were present to express support for the initiative; they will provide input into its development.
“Through this initiative, we will modernize heavy-duty truck engines, improving their efficiency and reducing the emissions, which will lead to a healthier environment,” Wheeler explained. He’s headed the EPA since February 2019 and was a special assistant in the EPA’s pollution prevention and toxins office during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.
Bill Sullivan, executive vice president of the American Trucking Association, said that although trucks manufactured since 1985 have reduced nitrogen oxide emissions by 98 percent, more can be done. He said the trucking industry seeks a single standard on those emissions that will benefit the environment “while not compromising truck performance and delivery of the nation’s goods.”
Wheeler said during a question and answer period with reporters that his department is trying to work with the state of California, which is working on its own emission standards.
“We want to hear from California and environmental organizations” in developing the standards, Wheeler said. He said his department also wants to build on efforts by European countries to reduce pollutant emissions.
Webert spoke from personal experience about the role trucking plays in conducting business; as a farmer in Fauquier, he relies on trucking what he produces.
Riggleman said the Cleaner Trucks Initiative will result in improved efficiency and fewer emissions from truck engines. The development of innovative new technologies to meet the new standards will result, he said.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.