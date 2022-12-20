photo_ft_news_Trumbo.jpg

Holder Trumbo (Scott District) is the longest-serving current member of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_Holder Trumbo_20221208.jpg

Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) during a Dec. 8 board meeting
photo_ft_news_Broaddus.jpg

Ike Broaddus
Download PDF post-2020 magisterial districts.pdf
Download PDF photo_ft_news_conservation easement map_20221220.pdf
photo_ft_news_Mark Warner, Julie Broaddus, Ike Broaddus-1_20200207.jpg

Julie and Ike Broaddus (right) welcome U.S. Sen. Mark Warner to Old Bust Head Brewing Company in February 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

truepat
truepat

Thanks for your service!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.