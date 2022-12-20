Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel will not run for a third term in 2023, she …
Endorsing Ike Broaddus to succeed him, Holder Trumbo announces he will not seek re-election
- By Coy Ferrell/Fauquier Times Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 1
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Holder Trumbo, the longest-serving current member of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, announced this week that he will not run for re-election in 2023. Trumbo, who has represented the Scott District since 2008, endorsed Ike Broaddus, a Broad Run resident and Vint Hill business owner, to succeed him.
Trumbo said that his decision was informed mainly by a desire to dedicate more time to his family. “It’s time,” he said. “I’ve been in government service — it will have been 20 years by the time I leave, and 20 is enough.” His family was supportive of another run, he said, “but there was also a ‘Oh no, not again,’ look. Public service takes a certain amount out of you. It takes a toll.”
He emphasized, however, that “I have not lost my stomach for a fight” and that he will continue to be a vocal advocate for his policy objectives over the next 12 months.
During his time on the board of supervisors, Trumbo has been elected as the board’s chairman three times and as the vice chairman four times. “It has absolutely been an honor and a privilege to serve, and I don’t go away with regrets,” Trumbo said. “I am thankful to the folks here ... both the folks who supported me and the folks who [disagreed with me].”
Trumbo said that he approached Broaddus about running next year because Broaddus “embodies that great dualism” of protecting rural areas from development while encouraging business growth in limited areas to balance the county’s tax base. “You just can’t be a zero growth — you can’t do that exclusively,” Trumbo said, “but you also can’t be a wild-eyed pro-growther.”
He added, “It takes a steady hand on the wheel on these things,” expressing confidence in Broaddus to manage the county’s role in controlling development. “People here don’t want to see millions of square feet of concrete blocks.”
Trumbo’s announcement means that both northern Fauquier seats will have new occupants after the November 2023 election. Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel also said this month that she will not run for re-election, endorsing Water and Sanitation Board Vice Chairman Michael Focazio to succeed her. If Center District Supervisor Kevin Carter also chooses not to run next year, as he has previously indicated, the five-member board will have at least three new faces in 2024. The two southern Fauquier supervisors, Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) and Chris Butler (Lee District), have not announced their plans for next year’s election.
Broaddus, who plans to run as an independent, has lived in Fauquier County for about 27 years and owns Vint Hill-based Old Bust Head Brewing Company with his wife, Julie Broaddus. The Broadduses have been key investors in redeveloping Vint Hill since the U.S. Army post closed in 1999, and Ike Broaddus served on the Vint Hill Economic Development Authority until 2013.
Ike and Julie Broaddus have also been involved in efforts to restrict development in rural areas of the county. Ike Broaddus, for instance, currently serves as the Scott District representative on the county’s purchase of development rights review committee. Julie Broaddus sits on the advisory council for Citizens for Fauquier County, a conservation lobbying group.
The Scott District encompasses two sides of Fauquier County land-use planning. On the one hand, New Baltimore — and Vint Hill specifically — have been the subject of some of the highest concentration of residential and commercial development in recent years. But most of the district’s land area is comprised of picturesque rolling hills and equestrian farms, interrupted only by the small town of The Plains and Interstate 66, which cuts the district roughly in half.
Trumbo has been an outspoken advocate for restricting development in those rural areas while encouraging some growth in limited areas near the U.S. 15/29 corridor — especially commercial and industrial development that adds to the county’s tax base while minimizing impacts on public services.
When crossing from Prince William County into Fauquier, “you understand you’re in a very different place than where you left,” Trumbo said. “It would have been easy for Fauquier County to go the Loudoun route … and I’m pleased in the direction that we went.”
Trumbo said that Vint Hill is a success story for the board’s service-district-based approach to allowing business development. “What [growth] we allow needs to come not at the price of the quality of life of the people we serve,” he said. Vint Hill is an ideal location for economic development, he said, because it is separated from residential areas and major highways to such an extent that many people are unaware of some of the industrial buildings there.
Broaddus echoed those sentiments, noting that he has worked closely with Trumbo on policy issues over the years. Broaddus said that he will continue Trumbo’s conservation-focused approach if elected. “The board has done a fantastic job … channeling that demand into the service districts,” Broaddus said. “That is absolutely job one: the development of … service districts and the preservation of land and viewsheds” elsewhere, he added.
“It’s a very scary thought to me; with the wrong board, Fauquier could lose everything it’s fought for since the ’60s and ’70s,” he added. “The overarching issue has always been, and will continue to be, the protection of our open spaces.”
Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel will not run for a third term in 2023, she …
(1) comment
Thanks for your service!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.