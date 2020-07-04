Athletes have a different perspective on their particular sport than the average fan.
Fans usually witness only the actual head-to-head competition. Athletes focus on both the outcome and the behind-the-scenes bonding.
For recent Liberty graduate Emma Miller the memories of the Eagles’ record-setting field hockey season will bring smiles long into the future. Miller was a fixture on that amazing team and was set to shine in lacrosse this spring, leading to her selection as Fauquier Times 2020 Liberty High Girls Athlete of the Year.
"It's not really about the sport. It's about the connection we had. On and off the field we were best friends as well as being teammates," Miller said about LHS field hockey’s 18-2 season and first trip to the state tournament since 2005.
"We went to states just because we transferred our love and our connection as friends to being teammates. We communicate and are honest with each other."
Liberty won 18 in a row, including the Northwestern District's regular-season and tournament crowns before placing second in the regional playoffs. The sterling campaign ended with a loss in the state Group 4A quarterfinals to Chancellor.
Prior to the opening game, Miller and several teammates bought temporary tattoos, which became a ritual after their 1-0 start. "We became very superstitious and would try to keep ...every little detail the same, even down to our hair style or socks we wore," Miller said.
Another quirky tradition also arose after the girls took a pair of battered, unwanted football cleats left on the field to the hockey locker room. "Every time we won, we put a little tally. We kept adding more and more. For the first 18 games we had 18 tally marks," Miller said.
Family obligations prevented her from playing on youth teams growing up, making field hockey and lacrosse her first ventures into team sports. "I decided to try something new. I've always been active,” she said."That turned out a lot better than I expected."
Impressed with her talent in preseason conditioning, Liberty field hockey coach Katie Norman wondered what was up when Miller texted Norman that she was going to volleyball camp.
"I responded, 'You know field hockey and volleyball are in the same season?' Her response describes Emma perfectly. She said something along the lines of 'Yes, I just want to learn everything I can and be really well rounded in sports.' And to no one’s surprise, that is exactly what she did."
Miller became a captain for her junior and senior seasons. A center midfielder, she was first-team all-Northwestern District and second-team all-Region D honors as a senior.
"Emma was someone her teammates truly looked up to and could count on in any situation," Norman said.
Liberty girls lacrosse coach Amy Lacey was the junior varsity mentor when Miller was a freshman. Miller played four games then was elevated to the varsity, and emerged as a center midfielder.
As a junior, Miller was a team captain, started every game and was a major contributor to the transition game. She had 26 draw controls, 17 goals, three assists and gathered 36 loose balls.
"I loved playing midfield because I could attack and score," said Miller, who relished playing the entire field. "I'm able to communicate with everyone around me. I set the movement."
"I’m so sad to not have been able to see her and her teammates' accomplishments this season," Lacey lamented of the 2020 spring season cancellation. "But I am so proud that she is receiving this award."
Emma will attend James Madison University, hoping to major in early elementary education. She is working this summer with kindergarten and first-grade children at the Warrenton Baptist Church Tiny Tots program.
She might play club hockey or lacrosse at JMU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.